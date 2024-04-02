How to cool down in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

You just installed Ark: Survival Ascended‘s Scorched Earth DLC and found yourself in the sweltering heat, with blaring notifications telling you that you need to cool down.

From experience, ignoring these vital prompts telling you to cool down could be a dire mistake. If you let your character overheat for too long, you may eventually need to restart your journey in Ark: Survival Ascended.

How do you stop overheating in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth?

Run to the shades. Image via Studio Wildcard

When you start overheating in your next Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth playthrough, you can cool down with the following tricks:

Get water : Find an oasis or other water source. Standing in water offers immediate relief from the heat.

: Find an oasis or other water source. Standing in water offers immediate relief from the heat. Stay hydrated : Dehydration will rapidly make heat more dangerous, so make sure to drink water.

: Dehydration will rapidly make heat more dangerous, so make sure to drink water. Level Fortitude : Fortitude is a stat that affects your natural heat and cold resistance. Increasing your Fortitude stat will improve your heat resistance.

: Fortitude is a stat that affects your natural heat and cold resistance. Increasing your Fortitude stat will improve your heat resistance. Use adobe while building : Build your base using adobe. This material offers superior insulation, keeping you cooler during the day.

: Build your base using adobe. This material offers superior insulation, keeping you cooler during the day. Wear cloth : Avoid heavier armor types in the heat, and choose cloth or ghillie.

: Avoid heavier armor types in the heat, and choose cloth or ghillie. Preserve your stamina : Walk when possible and use sprinting only in emergencies .

: and . Build air conditioners : If you have access to electricity in later game stages, get air conditioners.

: If you have access to electricity in later game stages, get air conditioners. Avoid fire: Stay away from campfires, forges, or other heat sources.

Extreme heat waves in Scorched Earth can still be dangerous even with high Fortitude and the best gear. Find shelter on time and manage your water sources carefully. Once you know how to avoid overheating in Ark, it becomes a matter of resource management.

Overheating also reduces your HP over time, so you should make sure you’re always carrying reasonable amounts of food to heal up after resolving your status problem. Continuing your journey with low HP may cause you to get one shot while performing more important Ark: Survival Ascended tasks like finding and taming the Fasolasuchus.

