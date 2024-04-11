How to get Chitin in Ark: Survival Ascended

Chitin is an important item in Ark: Survival Ascended and you will never have enough of it due to its wide number of uses.

Of all the resources and materials in Ark: Survival Ascended, few are as important as Chitin as it’s needed for armor and to make Cementing Paste, along with plenty of other uses, so it pays to collect as much as possible.

Though Chitin is a bountiful resource in Ark: Survival Ascended, there are ways to maximize the yield you gather, and we’ve got all the tips you need on farming Chitin below.

Where to get Chitin on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended

Chitin can be collected from a variety of creatures on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, but there are a few quick and easy ways to get your hands on the material early on, which we’ve outlined below:

Killing Trilobites found on the edge of the water on beaches.

Killing insects like Meganeuras and Titanomyrma.

After you become more established on The Island and can take down large foes, focus your attention on Pulmonoscorpius, found near the volcano, or head into caves to defeat Arthropluera and Araneo.

Where to get Chitin on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Target acquired. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Scorched Earth, there are again a variety of creatures you can target for a good haul of Chitin, and in some cases, it’s a resource that is easier to access than on The Island. When starting, target the following:

Jug Bugs and Dung Beetles found in abundance across the map, which are easy to defeat.

Use a Bola to immobilize a Lymantria, making sure to avoid the green mist of spores.

Once you are more established on Scorched Earth, head into the desert and target Pulmonoscorpius, Arthropleura, and Mantis. These can be found in abundance but should not be targeted too early due to the threat they pose.

Best ways to gather Chitin in Ark: Survival Ascended

When first getting started in Ark: Survival Ascended, use a Metal Hatchet on corpses to gather high amounts of Chitin. Failing that, Picks and Pikes can be used to collect Chitin, though they’re not the most efficient.

Of tamed creatures, Megatherium is the best to harvest Chitin as its attack results in a high yield and, as the majority of creatures that provide Chitin are insects, the Megatherium benefits from a damage buff.

Alternatively, a Sabertooth and Therizinosaur both result in high yields when harvesting corpses that provide Chitin. Beelzebufo are another great option with the added bonus that harvesting insects with the giant frog provides Cementing Paste.

