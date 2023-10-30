Cementing Paste is a very handy item in Ark: Survival Ascended, and it’s super easy to farm in large quantities or even make from scratch. The key is knowing where to look, and what materials you need.

How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended

In Ark: Survival Ascended, the best way to farm a lot of Cementing Paste is by taming a Beelzebufo and using it to munch on insects like Meganeura or Titanomyrma. The Beelzebufo can turn them into Cementing Paste, which means you won’t need to craft it.

Another option is to look for Cementing Paste in Giant Beaver Dams in the wild. But be cautious: the Castoroides that create these dams will get aggressive if you try to take their resources and will attack you. So, keep your wits about you and have an escape plan in mind, or be prepared to take them down.

How to make Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended

If you prefer to create Cementing Paste instead of farming it, you can do so by gathering four pieces of Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragments, and eight pieces of Stone for each unit of Cementing Paste. Mix these in a Chemistry Bench, Equus Saddle, or Mortar and Pestle.

You can find Chitin by defeating insect-like creatures or from dinosaurs. Keratin, on the other hand, can be harvested from the bodies of specific dinosaurs and mammals. To get Shell Fragments, hunting and farming Megachelon is usually the most effective method.

What is Cementing Paste used for in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Cementing Paste is used to craft all sorts of things in Ark: Survival Ascended, from weapons like Auto Turrets, Cannons, and Fabricated Explosives, to utility items like Grappling Hooks, Industrial Grills, and Platform Saddles.

About the author