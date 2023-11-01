How to find and tame an Achatina in Ark: Survival Ascended

Achatinas are a valuable creature to have at your disposal in Ark: Survival Ascended but finding and taming them can be difficult.

The giant snails can provide a steady supply of Achatina Paste, which can be used in crafting instead of Cementing Paste—providing a steady supply of the material and saving you from having to farm via other methods.

However, Achatinas are fussy eaters and hang out in dangerous areas of the map, so you must come prepared.

Where to find an Achatina in Ark: Survival Ascended

Plenty of areas to search. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Achatinas can be found mostly in the central region of The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, with the most common area for spawns being in the Swamps that surround the Redwood Forest.

You can also find Achatinas in the Redwood Forest itself, though they are a rarer spawn, and it’s easier to stick to the Swamps in your hunt.

As well as the Swamps in the middle region of the map, you can also find Achatinas on the right-hand side nearer the cost—an easier location to get to if you’re not properly established.

How to tame an Achatina in Ark: Survival Ascended

Achatinas are a difficult tame to complete in Ark: Survival Ascended due to the requirements and their location, which are full of dangerous creatures.

The best strategy is to use an aerial tame like a Pteranodon or Argentavis to pick up a wild Achatina and move it to a safer location to tame, moving you away from the threats of Sarcos, Titanoboas, and the rest.

Achatinas are an aggressive tame, meaning you must knock them out. However, due to their shell, they can be frustrating. Focus on the fleshy parts of its body and be wary of it retreating into its shell, which indicates it has taken a high amount of damage.

Once knocked out, Achatinas need Sweet Vegetable Cake to tame, and will not consume any other food item like berries or meat.

Achatinas will also only eat Sweet Vegetable Cake once tamed, so you need to ensure you have a steady supply of the required resources to craft more, otherwise, they will die.