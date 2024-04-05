Ark: Survival Ascended: All Ankylosaurus spawn locations in Scorched Earth

Ark: Survival Ascended is full of useful creatures to tame, and the importance of having an Ankylosaurus increases in Scorched Earth—so we’re here to tell you how to get one.

Recommended Videos

The armored tanks proudly stand near the top of the list for the best tames you can have in Ark: Survival Ascended due to their brilliant ability to farm metal, used for an abundance of items.

Metal is just as important in Scorched Earth, where the deadly heat makes Air Conditioning Units a necessity, and Ankylosaurus are the perfect tool for harvesting—just follow our guide to get your own.

Every Ankylosaurus spawn location in Scorched Earth

Look nearby mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Ankylosaurus across the Scorched Earth map, but the best locations to find them are near mountains and tall peaks. However, they can be found almost everywhere—excluding the desert areas on the edge of the map.

I have found several Ankylosaurus just west of the main river that runs through Scorched Earth, an area that is easily accessible to those just starting, and the close proximity to the river means you have a water source readily available while taming.

An added benefit of this location is that there are few aggressive creatures in the area, excluding a few Raptors. If you can block an Ankylosaurus into a space spot using rocks in the environment or by building walls, it should be a relatively easy tame.

Another great spot for finding Ankylosaurus is just south of the three peaks on the eastern side of the map, which also happens to be where I’ve encountered the highest-level Ankylosaurus I have seen—but this area is much more dangerous as it is abundant with Sabertooths, Direwolves, and Terror Birds.

How to tame Ankylosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Roarsome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ankylosaurus can be tamed with an aggressive approach and need to be knocked unconscious and fed their favorite food. The list below details the food required for Argentavis, listed from most to least effective.

Regular Kibble

Mejoberries

Other berries

Regular Kibble is the preferred food for Ankylosaurus but can be difficult to obtain compared to Mejoberries, which can be gathered from the bushes across Scorched Earth—and using a Morellatops to harvest them makes it much quicker.

Trapping an Ankylosaurus is recommended for taming due to their armor, which decreases the amount of Torpor they take, so it can be time-consuming to knock out an Ankylosaurus. For the best results, use Narcotic Arrows with a Crossbow or Tranquilizer Darts with a Longneck Rifle on its head.

Ankylosaurus have a low Torpor Drain Rate but may still require you to force-feed Narcotic or Narcoberries to keep them unconscious.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more