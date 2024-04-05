Ark: Survival Ascended: Best Metal locations in Scorched Earth

Metal farming in Ark: Survival Ascended can be tedious, but some great locations in Scorched Earth yield a high amount—and we can tell you exactly where to go.

Metal is a crucial material in Ark: Survival Ascended and the task of gathering ore is made much harder in Scorched Earth due to the harsh environment, storms, and hostile creatures—so it’s best to have a plan.

Though metal can be found across the mountainous areas of Scorched Earth, we’ve highlighted the very best locations for metal farming to make your life a lot easier.

Best Scorched Earth metal locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rock and roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The three peaks on the eastern side of the map are the best spots for metal farming in Scorched Earth because there are a high number of rich Metal Deposits in the area. The general coordinates for the three peaks are:

Lat: 36.4 Long: 70.9

Lat: 47.7 Long: 65

Lat: 57.5 Long: 80.1

You don’t need to visit the exact coordinates posted above, as rich Metal Deposits are scattered in the area, but visiting the summits is advisable, if you can, as there are several nearby, along with Obsidian and Crystal.

If you are just getting started on Scorched Earth, there is a decent Metal farming spot in a much more accessible area. To get there, head to these coordinates west of the main river that runs through the map:

Lat: 54 Lon: 34.2

This location has a few Metal Deposits to mine, along with Crystal, but it can be dangerous with Terror Birds, so you should only travel there when you have sufficient weapons or tames to survive in a fight.

For Scorched Earth players very early in their progression, harvest rocks surrounding the main river to gather Metal. Though the yield is much smaller than the rich Metal Deposits in other areas, it is the safest way to gather the resources needed for Pikes and Metal Tools.

