How to find and tame a Morellatops in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended has a bunch of new content introduced in Scorched Earth, including a new creature, the Morellatops—and we’ll tell you how to find and tame this creature.

Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended saw the introduction of several new creatures and Morellatops are crucial for any survivor due to their ability to store large amounts of water.

If you’re on the hunt for a Morellatops, we’ve got all the information you need to add the prehistoric camel creature to your squad.

Where to find Morellatops in Ark: Survival Ascended

A common find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morellatops can be found in abundance across Scorched Earth and are often found roaming in packs. Though they are passive, they will turn aggressive if attacked—and attacking one will trigger all other Morellatops in the area.

Due to their widespread location, Morellatops are one of the best early tames you can get in Scorched Earth and, along with a Jerboa, should be top of your priority list when first getting started on the map.

While it won’t take long to find Morellatops, it may take a bit longer to locate a high-level Morellatops. If possible, kill low-level Morellatops to trigger fresh spawns of the creature on the map.

How to tame a Morellatops in Ark: Survival Ascended

My humps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is important to separate a Morellatops you want to tame from any other creatures nearby. Other Morellatops will attack if one of the herd turns aggressive, while they are also hunted by carnivorous creatures.

Be wary of knockback from a Morellatops attack and steer clear of any cliffs or steep drops, which can kill you. Due to their large size, they can easily be trapped between rocks in the environment—so use this to your advantage.

Use a Boomerang and aim for the head to knockout a Morellatops if you are early in your Scorched Earth progression but switch to a bow or crossbow with Narcotic Arrows for a quicker knockout, if you can.

Once unconscious, Morellatops can be tamed very quickly. Basic Kibble is the quickest method to tame a Morellatops but you can also use Mejoberries, which are much easier to obtain—especially if you’re only just getting started.

With a taming multiplier of one on a server, using Simple Kibble, a level 150 Morellatops can be tamed in just over 12 minutes. If you use Mejoberries, the taming time increases significantly and it takes just under half an hour on the same settings to tame a level 30.

Once tamed, a Morellatops requires a saddle to ride. This is crafted directly in your inventory and requires 80x Fiber, 30x Wood, and 140x Hide.

