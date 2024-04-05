Ark: Survival Ascended: All new creatures in Scorched Earth

Scorched Earth has finally arrived as the first major content update to Ark: Survival Ascended and has brought a heap of new creatures—which we have listed for you.

Ark: Survival Ascended was already full of challenges, but Scorched Earth ramps it up a notch in a desolate, desert environment where water and shelter are the most important aspects of all.

To help you in your survival efforts, new creatures in Scorched Earth can be tamed, but there are a few that can’t and remain only as threats. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Every new Scorched Earth creature in Ark: Survival Ascended

The newest boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, 13 new creatures are introduced to Ark: Survival Ascended in Scorched Earth. 11 of the new creatures are tameable, with the only exceptions being the Deathworm, Jug Bug and Manticore, though the Oasisaur requires paid DLC to tame.

A full list of the new creatures added in Scorched Earth can be found below:

Deathworm

Fasolasuchus

Jerboa

Jug Bug

Lymantria

Manticore

Mantis

Morellatops

Oasisaur

Rock Elemental

Thorny Dragon

Vulture

Wyvern

From the list, the Jerboa and Morellatops stand out as early tames you should ensure you have at your disposal due to their uses. The Jerboa warns of incoming weather events, while the Morellatops can store water.

Further down the line, adding a Wyvern, Thorny Dragon, or Rock Elemental to your squad will allow you to face off against any threat, while the new Oasisaur acts as a mobile base and passively provides resources.

Though you cannot find these creatures on The Island map in Ark, you can transfer any tames between the two maps without using any mods—so you can take your trusty Wyvern back to The Island and unleash havoc upon the environment.

