Ark: Survival Ascended: All Scorched Earth bosses and how to fight them

A big test.
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:30 pm
A Manticore screaming in the desert in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bosses in Ark: Survival Ascended present the toughest challenge for any player to face, and the introduction of Scorched Earth provides a new test.

Facing off against the big boss of Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended is not a task to be taken lightly. It will require plenty of work to reach a stage where the fight is completable—and there are necessary steps that need to be taken.

We’ve detailed everything you need to know below.

All Scorched Earth bosses in Ark: Survival Ascended

Unlike The Island, which has four bosses, there’s only one boss to test yourself against in Scorched Earth: The Manticore.

How to fight the Manticore in Scorched Earth

artifact cave in ASA
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To face off against the Manticore in Scorched Earth, you need to gather the required items and meet the level requirements. Each difficulty of the Manticore boss fight has different requirements, which are shown in our chart below.

Required ItemGammaBetaAlpha
Player Level557095
Fire Talon21020
Lightning Talon21020
Poison Talon21020
Artifact of the Gatekeeper111
Artifact of the Crag111
Artifact of the Destroyer111
The three Artifacts can be found in their corresponding cave, which are spread across the Scorched Earth map and offer varying challenges including extreme heat, swarms of creatures, Mega Rabies, and dangerous heights.

Talons are looted from the bodies of Wyverns, with the element received depending on the type of the Wyvern. Wyverns can be found in abundance in the World Scar on the western side of the map, which is identifiable as a large, lava-filled ravine.

