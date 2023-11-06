All Ark: Survival Ascended bosses and how to fight them

Not for the faint hearted.

The Megapithecus boss in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Image via Studio Wildcard.

Progression in Ark: Survival Ascended depends entirely on what players want to achieve but those looking for the toughest challenge will gravitate towards facing the bosses.

These bosses have requirements that must be met in order to face and can provide a challenging test to even the most experienced players—and it’s recommended that you face these fights with the assistance of tribe members and tamed creatures.

These aren’t challenges that can be immediately accessed, however, and you must gather crucial materials first.

All Ark: Survival Ascended bosses

There are a total of four bosses to fight in Ark: Survival Ascended on The Island, with the first three available to tackle in any order, while the final boss requires you to have beaten the three previous bosses.

Broodmother
Megapithecus
Dragon
Overseer

Each boss comes with its own requirements and challenges, meaning the fights are not for the faint of heart and require considerable preparation, as well as several high-level tames to assist in the battles.

To summon bosses, players must take the required items to any obelisk or supply crate to create a portal that teleports the player and anything in the radius, including any applicable tames, in 20 seconds.

Related

Ark: Survival Ascended: Best base locations on The Island

How to fight the Broodmother in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Broodmother boss in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Not so Incy Wincy. Image via Studio Wildcard.

In order to tackle the Broodmother in Ark: Survival Ascended, players must have gathered the required items and must have reached the required level—with different requirements for each difficulty.

Required ItemGammaBetaAlpha
Player Level303070
Artifact of the Clever111
Artifact of the Hunter111
Artifact of the Massive111
Argentavis TalonN/A510
Sarcosuchus SkinN/A510
Sauropod VertebraN/A510
Titanoboa VenomN/A510

Each of the Artifacts can be found in its corresponding cave, while the other items can be obtained by killing specific creatures and looting their bodies to gather the drops.

How to fight the Megapithecus in Ark: Survival Ascended

In order to face the Megapithecus in Ark: Survival Ascended, players must once again gather the required items and reach the required player level. There are three possible difficulties to choose from.

Required ItemGammaBetaAlpha
Player Level456585
Artifact of the Brute111
Artifact of the Devourer111
Artifact of the Pack111
Megalania ToxinN/A510
Megalodon ToothN/A510
Spinosaurus SailN/A510
Therizino ClawsN/A510
Thylacoleo Hook-ClawN/A510

For the Artifacts, you must grab them from their respective caves, while the other items can be collected after killing specific creatures and looting their bodies.

Related

Ark: Survival Ascended: 10 best tames on The Island

How to fight the Dragon in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Dragon is likely to be the last of the three initial bosses you will face due to the requirements to access the fight, where you need to gather four artifacts and, if tackling one of the higher levels, will also need several drops from creatures.

Required ItemGammaBetaAlpha
Player Level5575100
Artifact of the Cunning111
Artifact of the Immune111
Artifact of the Skylord111
Artifact of the Strong111
Allosaurus BrainN/A510
Basilosaurus BlubberN/A510
Giganotosaurus HeartN/A12
Tusoteuthis TentacleN/A510
Tyrannosaurus ArmN/A515
Yutyrannus LungsN/A510

Players will need to head to the corresponding caves to gather the artifacts, while the other items can be collected by defeating creatures on The Island. However, there are several that will be a considerable challenge to defeat.

Related

Ark: Survival Ascended: Best single-player server settings

How to fight the Overseer in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Overseer is the final of the four bosses on The Island and requires you to have beaten all the three previous bosses. Again, specific items will be required to access the fight, and you must travel to the Tek Cave at the heart of the volcano for the battle.

Items required include the trophies awarded for defeating the three previous bosses, which have specific trophies for each difficulty level. You must have all three of the same to access the Overseer and its varying difficulties.

Required ItemGammaBetaAlpha
Broodmother Trophy1 (Gamma Trophy)1 (Beta Trophy)1 (Alpha Trophy)
Megapithecus Trophy1 (Gamma Trophy)1 (Beta Trophy)1 (Alpha Trophy)
Dragon Trophy1 (Gamma Trophy)1 (Beta Trophy)1 (Alpha Trophy)
Alpha Raptor ClawN/A11
Alpha Carnotaurus ArmN/A11
Alpha Tyrannosaur ToothN/A11
Alpha Megalodon FinN/AN/A1
Alpha Mosasaur ToothN/AN/A1
Alpha Tusoteuthis EyeN/AN/A1
Alpha Leedsichthys BlubberN/AN/A1

Drops from Alpha creatures must be obtained by beating high-level Alpha creatures across The Island, which can be identified by a red cloud orientating around them or red skin. These creatures can be formidable to face.

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.

Latest Articles