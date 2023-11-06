All Ark: Survival Ascended bosses and how to fight them

Progression in Ark: Survival Ascended depends entirely on what players want to achieve but those looking for the toughest challenge will gravitate towards facing the bosses.

These bosses have requirements that must be met in order to face and can provide a challenging test to even the most experienced players—and it’s recommended that you face these fights with the assistance of tribe members and tamed creatures.

These aren’t challenges that can be immediately accessed, however, and you must gather crucial materials first.

All Ark: Survival Ascended bosses

There are a total of four bosses to fight in Ark: Survival Ascended on The Island, with the first three available to tackle in any order, while the final boss requires you to have beaten the three previous bosses.

Broodmother Megapithecus Dragon Overseer

Each boss comes with its own requirements and challenges, meaning the fights are not for the faint of heart and require considerable preparation, as well as several high-level tames to assist in the battles.

To summon bosses, players must take the required items to any obelisk or supply crate to create a portal that teleports the player and anything in the radius, including any applicable tames, in 20 seconds.

How to fight the Broodmother in Ark: Survival Ascended

Not so Incy Wincy. Image via Studio Wildcard.

In order to tackle the Broodmother in Ark: Survival Ascended, players must have gathered the required items and must have reached the required level—with different requirements for each difficulty.

Required Item Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 30 30 70 Artifact of the Clever 1 1 1 Artifact of the Hunter 1 1 1 Artifact of the Massive 1 1 1 Argentavis Talon N/A 5 10 Sarcosuchus Skin N/A 5 10 Sauropod Vertebra N/A 5 10 Titanoboa Venom N/A 5 10

Each of the Artifacts can be found in its corresponding cave, while the other items can be obtained by killing specific creatures and looting their bodies to gather the drops.

How to fight the Megapithecus in Ark: Survival Ascended

In order to face the Megapithecus in Ark: Survival Ascended, players must once again gather the required items and reach the required player level. There are three possible difficulties to choose from.

Required Item Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 45 65 85 Artifact of the Brute 1 1 1 Artifact of the Devourer 1 1 1 Artifact of the Pack 1 1 1 Megalania Toxin N/A 5 10 Megalodon Tooth N/A 5 10 Spinosaurus Sail N/A 5 10 Therizino Claws N/A 5 10 Thylacoleo Hook-Claw N/A 5 10

For the Artifacts, you must grab them from their respective caves, while the other items can be collected after killing specific creatures and looting their bodies.

How to fight the Dragon in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Dragon is likely to be the last of the three initial bosses you will face due to the requirements to access the fight, where you need to gather four artifacts and, if tackling one of the higher levels, will also need several drops from creatures.

Required Item Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 55 75 100 Artifact of the Cunning 1 1 1 Artifact of the Immune 1 1 1 Artifact of the Skylord 1 1 1 Artifact of the Strong 1 1 1 Allosaurus Brain N/A 5 10 Basilosaurus Blubber N/A 5 10 Giganotosaurus Heart N/A 1 2 Tusoteuthis Tentacle N/A 5 10 Tyrannosaurus Arm N/A 5 15 Yutyrannus Lungs N/A 5 10

Players will need to head to the corresponding caves to gather the artifacts, while the other items can be collected by defeating creatures on The Island. However, there are several that will be a considerable challenge to defeat.

How to fight the Overseer in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Overseer is the final of the four bosses on The Island and requires you to have beaten all the three previous bosses. Again, specific items will be required to access the fight, and you must travel to the Tek Cave at the heart of the volcano for the battle.

Items required include the trophies awarded for defeating the three previous bosses, which have specific trophies for each difficulty level. You must have all three of the same to access the Overseer and its varying difficulties.

Required Item Gamma Beta Alpha Broodmother Trophy 1 (Gamma Trophy) 1 (Beta Trophy) 1 (Alpha Trophy) Megapithecus Trophy 1 (Gamma Trophy) 1 (Beta Trophy) 1 (Alpha Trophy) Dragon Trophy 1 (Gamma Trophy) 1 (Beta Trophy) 1 (Alpha Trophy) Alpha Raptor Claw N/A 1 1 Alpha Carnotaurus Arm N/A 1 1 Alpha Tyrannosaur Tooth N/A 1 1 Alpha Megalodon Fin N/A N/A 1 Alpha Mosasaur Tooth N/A N/A 1 Alpha Tusoteuthis Eye N/A N/A 1 Alpha Leedsichthys Blubber N/A N/A 1

Drops from Alpha creatures must be obtained by beating high-level Alpha creatures across The Island, which can be identified by a red cloud orientating around them or red skin. These creatures can be formidable to face.