Ark: Survival Ascended: All cave locations on The Island

The biggest goal in Ark: Survival Ascended is to take down the bosses but, in order to do so, you’ll need to gather the Artifacts hidden in caves across The Island.

There are three bosses to tackle, with at least three Artifacts needed for each, and getting the loot is not an easy task with a plethora of enemies and environmental threats to tackle.

As well as the caves with Artifacts hidden away, there are others that offer an abundance of loot—which can be found deep in the depths of the oceans.

If you’re on the hunt for Artifacts or loot, you can find all the details you need below.

All Ark: Survival Ascended cave locations on The Island

A screenshot of the map in Ark: Survival Ascended showing the locations of caves.
Plenty to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 22 cave entrances spread across the map on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, both on land and underwater, and you can find the specific coordinates of the cave entrances in the table below.

NameArtifactLatLon
Central CaveClever (Broodmother)41.546.9
North West CaveSkylord (Dragon)19.319.0
Lower South CaveHunter (Broodmother)80.353.5
North East CaveDevourer (Megapithecus)14.785.4
Upper South CavePack (Megapithecus)68.256.2
Lava CaveMassive (Broodmother)70.686.1
Swamp CaveImmune (Dragon)62.737.3
Snow CaveStrong (Dragon)29.131.8
Caverns of Lost FaithBrute (Megapithecus)53.710.4
Caverns of Lost HopeCunning (Dragon)45.988.9
Tek CaveN/A43.139.1
Cave 01N/A16.010.4
Cave 02N/A10.221.8
Cave 03N/A10.539.9
Cave 04N/A8.090.1
Cave 05N/A36.291.1
Cave 06N/A50.111.1
Cave 07N/A52.891.8
Cave 08N/A83.310.0
Cave 09N/A90.913.6
Cave 10N/A90.136.7
Cave 11N/A90.771.4
71.4Cave 12N/A87.190.2

