Ark: Survival Ascended: All cave locations on The Island

The biggest goal in Ark: Survival Ascended is to take down the bosses but, in order to do so, you’ll need to gather the Artifacts hidden in caves across The Island.
There are three bosses to tackle, with at least three Artifacts needed for each, and getting the loot is not an easy task with a plethora of enemies and environmental threats to tackle.
As well as the caves with Artifacts hidden away, there are others that offer an abundance of loot—which can be found deep in the depths of the oceans.
If you’re on the hunt for Artifacts or loot, you can find all the details you need below.
All Ark: Survival Ascended cave locations on The Island
There are 22 cave entrances spread across the map on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, both on land and underwater, and you can find the specific coordinates of the cave entrances in the table below.
|Name
|Artifact
|Lat
|Lon
|Central Cave
|Clever (Broodmother)
|41.5
|46.9
|North West Cave
|Skylord (Dragon)
|19.3
|19.0
|Lower South Cave
|Hunter (Broodmother)
|80.3
|53.5
|North East Cave
|Devourer (Megapithecus)
|14.7
|85.4
|Upper South Cave
|Pack (Megapithecus)
|68.2
|56.2
|Lava Cave
|Massive (Broodmother)
|70.6
|86.1
|Swamp Cave
|Immune (Dragon)
|62.7
|37.3
|Snow Cave
|Strong (Dragon)
|29.1
|31.8
|Caverns of Lost Faith
|Brute (Megapithecus)
|53.7
|10.4
|Caverns of Lost Hope
|Cunning (Dragon)
|45.9
|88.9
|Tek Cave
|N/A
|43.1
|39.1
|Cave 01
|N/A
|16.0
|10.4
|Cave 02
|N/A
|10.2
|21.8
|Cave 03
|N/A
|10.5
|39.9
|Cave 04
|N/A
|8.0
|90.1
|Cave 05
|N/A
|36.2
|91.1
|Cave 06
|N/A
|50.1
|11.1
|Cave 07
|N/A
|52.8
|91.8
|Cave 08
|N/A
|83.3
|10.0
|Cave 09
|N/A
|90.9
|13.6
|Cave 10
|N/A
|90.1
|36.7
|Cave 11
|N/A
|90.7
|71.4
|71.4Cave 12
|N/A
|87.1
|90.2