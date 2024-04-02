Ark: Survival Ascended: All Cave locations on Scorched Earth

Ark: Survival Ascended finally adds Scorched Earth to its roster of free DLC, which means it’s time to unveil the revamped and new caves.

No place is safer for a base than a well-mapped cave in Ark: Survival Ascended. If you played ASE, you are familiar with the usual caves the Scorched Earth biomes offer. Whether you love or hate it, ASA adds a few tweaks to the existing caves and introduces a new one: the Oasis Cave. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find each cave in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Church Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Mostly untouched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: -76; X: 75

The Church Cave has a familiar hole in the roof and strategically placed windows for shooting in and out. As always, it offers a tactical advantage in combat scenarios, and you can still find the Artifact of the Destroyer inside.

Despite retaining its essence, the cave’s entrance and overall layout have changed. While the structure remains similar, some new pathways and platforms could provide fresh tactical opportunities.

ASA adds natural gates, several crystalline deposits, and lush vegetation, which makes this cave way more beautiful.

Central Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Same ol’ Central Cave, but buildable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: 61; X: 47

Heading into the Central Cave, the entrance looks pretty similar to the old version, with a small crack that then plateaus.

Building inside used to be a hassle, limited to cliff platforms, but now you can put structures everywhere.

While not much has changed, the entrance might be a bit tricky on foot. Going further, you’ll notice plants, a new addition to combat dehydration on Scorched Earth. It’s a refreshing sight compared to ASE’s barren caves. The Artifact of the Gatekeeper is intact.

Red Obelisk Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Nerfed cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: -72, X: 35

The Red Obelisk Cave used to be more substantial and useful, with some structures and ruins scattered around. Now, it looks nerfed and shrunk down to a mere long tunnel.

They’ve basically taken the roof off, turning it into more of a series of arches than a crack. It could still serve as a decent starting point, though, with some handy ledges on the cliffs nearby.

Blue Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Did anyone say pearls? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: -27; X: 29.

While the Blue Cave might not be the easiest to defend, it’s got one major perk: water. Unlike the other caves around here, this one has a water source, which is great for growing plants or staying hydrated.

It’s pretty reminiscent of the previous version, especially with the water feature, but it now features pearls. Previously, you’d have to trek to the obelisks for those. Now, they’re right here in the cave.

The cave has plenty of nooks and crannies, even a Megalosaurus roaming around and the Artifact of the Crag at the very end.

Lava Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Crashing at the Wyverns’ place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: 59; X: 16

Head over to the Wyvern Scar and look for a little bridge. Look for a tiny cave entrance amid the rocks when you’re at X: 59; 16.

It’s a pretty sizable cave with water tucked away in the back. Surprisingly, it’s fully buildable. With this oasis in the depths, setting up a big base back here sounds like a plan.

The cave is circle-shaped. If you follow its main path, it takes you back to the entrance.

Oasis Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Water cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: 71; X: 39

Head to Red Obelisk and venture towards the south to reach the new Oasis Cave. Here, amid the arid landscape, lies an entrance to an underground wonderland.

Before you dive in, adjust your settings by typing “volumetric fog” and setting it to zero to ensure clear visibility. You might also want to boost your oxygen levels.

When ready, descend until you reach a crystal, then dive straight to the lowest point. Amid the brightness, you’ll spot a pocket of air near a towering crystal. Swim towards the base and around the corner to discover the entrance to the underground zone.

The Oasis Cave is an expansive, buildable area with water bodies that make it perfect for raising aquatic creatures.

