Best graphics settings for Ark: Survival Ascended: Improve FPS and performance

It’s not surprising that ARK: Survival Ascended is very difficult to run on PC. Fortunately for you, I’ve spent some time and discovered a great fix for most ASA performance or FPS issues. Let’s get into it.

To start, lowering the Resolution Scale setting is the best way to increase your FPS in Ark: Survival Ascended. Just head over to your Video settings and look for the Resolution Scale slider to do so.

Optimized ASA graphics for performance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find your desired Resolution Scale setting number (mine is 57), the next thing you’ll want to do is set your Graphics Preset to Low. Don’t worry, if you follow my instructions you’ll be able to have ASA run well and look decent.

After all video settings are set to Low, follow these instructions:

Set Anti Aliasing to Epic

Set General Shadows to High

Set Global Illumination Quality to High

Set Foliage Quality to High

Disable Max Frame Rate

Increasing the settings above will keep your game looking pretty good, but won’t negatively impact your performance that much. If you still need a bit more performance, continue to tweak your Resolution Scale or some of the settings above.

Example of the above settings in-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re almost done, just a few more graphics tweaks and you’ll have ARK: Survival Ascended running like a dream!

The final step is to enter the RTX tab in your General settings. In there, enable Nvidia DLSS, but disable Super Resolution. I found I didn’t like how Super Resolution impacted my game, but feel free to try it out and see what you think.

Improve FPS by removing clouds in Ark: Survival Ascended

Removing clouds in Ark: Survival Ascended will give you a pretty significant FPS boost. You can remove clouds in ASA by hitting “~” to open the console and enter “r.volumetriccloud 0”.

This command consistently increased my FPS by around 10! However, it does remove some of the beautiful visuals when it comes to water reflections and lighting. You can add the clouds back by entering “r.volumetriccloud 1”.

Well, that’s all there is to it! This strategy will act as a quick fix for those who are really struggling to run Ark: Survival Ascended at an acceptable frame rate.

If your FPS is still struggling, do not despair. I’m sure there will be helpful performance updates and mods that release in the near future.

