Ark: Survival Ascended console launch delayed due to ‘critical issues’

The planned Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release for Ark: Survival Ascended was delayed due to “critical issues,” developer Studio Wildcard has said.

A long-awaited reveal trailer was shown during Xbox’s latest Partner Preview livestream on Oct. 25, with an ominous “coming soon” tag at the end.

In the description of the video on YouTube, however, it was revealed that Ark: Survival Ascended would be launching the same day on Steam—but a console release was pushed back to November.

Confirming the game’s launch on Steam, Studio Wildcard explained the delay was due to “critical issues” and expressed their disappointment at falling “short just at the finish line.”

Initially, Ark: Survival Ascended was slated to be released across all platforms simultaneously in October 2023 but the problems with the multiplayer version, which would “have had major implications on the console versions,” prevented that goal from being achieved.

However, the delay allows the developer to “bring the game up to the PC specification,” following several “critical improvements” that were issued to the PC build while the console versions were going through certification.

Due to the delay in console release, crossplay between Steam and consoles has been disabled until further notice, though “that decision could change based on how things are looking with PC at the time.”

When the game does eventually launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 next month, Studio Wildcard has announced there will be a fresh set of servers launched for the game, which will include limited-time bonus rates “to allow you to catch yourself up in preparation for Crossark.”

Ark: Survival Ascended is a remaster of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved and includes modding on consoles for the first time, along with new features including a photo mode, wild babies, new structures, new creatures, and more.

