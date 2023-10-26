After months of worrying about further delays, Ark: Survival Ascended finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than we thought.

When is Ark: Survival Ascended coming out?

Ark: Survival Ascended has launched and is now playable on Steam as of 12am CT on Oct. 26, and is slated to release on consoles in November.

ASA Launch Trailer

The November console release delay was a shock to the Ark community as it was previously believed the game would be launching at the same time for all platforms.

This console delay was likely caused by the process of certification, which is a unique process for console game releases that tests if the games are compatible with each console.

PC players (like myself) were obsessively refreshing the Steam store page to be able to finally download the game and hop in after months of waiting.

In addition to this exciting release, Studio Wildcard is also offering a new development kit for Ark: Survival Ascended, which will allow players to easily create and share their own mods.

The ARK: Survival Ascended Development kit will be available by the weekend! https://t.co/Axo8AZgKJz — ARK: Survival Ascended (@survivetheark) October 25, 2023

While this is great news for PC players, it’s not so great for console gamers, who will have to sit and watch the PC “master race” enjoy some dino goodness for an unknown period of time.

Even so, I’m sure console players can be happy to know the game actually exists—something a few Ark fans were suspicious of after ASA was slated to release at the end of October yet didn’t have any trailers or exact release information until the very last minute…

Ark: Survival Ascended has also been confirmed to be launching in early access, which is not that surprising given Ark: Survival Evolved was also launched in early access back in 2015.

Well, there you have it. You’ll be able to hop into Ark: Survival Ascended very soon, so hold onto your hats and make sure to pray for console players.

