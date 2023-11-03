How to find and tame a Megalosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Megalosaurus is a tempting creature to add to your arsenal in Ark: Survival Ascended, though they pose a significant challenge to locate and tame them.

That is because Megalosaurus cannot be found naturally in the overworld in Ark and instead require you to venture into specific, and extremely dangerous, territory.

Even then, the hard work is far from over, and taming a Megalosaurus is a challenge that even the most experienced Survivor may struggle with.

Where to find a Megalosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Carno Island Cave is a good bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Megalosaurus can only be found inside caves in Ark: Survival Ascended, which makes things tricky as escaping is harder, if the tide turns against you, and there are some locations where you’ll struggle to bring a tamed Megalosaurus out of the cave.

For that reason, the best locations on The Island to tame a Megalosaurus are in the Lower South Cave, Carno Island Cave, and Central Cave—all of which leave enough room for a Megalosaurus to exit the cave once tamed.

Alternatively, with the use of mods, you can use a Cyropod to store a tamed Megalosaurus and safely remove it from the cave.

How to tame a Megalosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Megalosaurus is a nocturnal creature in Ark: Survival Ascended and can be found asleep during the day, while at night they turn into dangerous carnivores. Therefore, the safest approach to taming a Megalosaurus is to do it during the day.

Once woken, the Megalosaurus will still attack but it is considerably slower than it is at night, so you can comfortably walk backward and shoot it. The best weapon to use is a Longneck Rifle and Tranquilizer Darts, as they will result in high Torpor but inflict little damage.

Once unconscious, do not put food into its inventory immediately. Instead, use a starve-taming method as a Megalosaurus will wake up at night even if it has been knocked out by a Survivor. Wait until the Megalosaurus’ food stat is low enough for it to eat all of the required food back-to-back, as this provides the best chance of success.

Superior Kibble is the best food for taming a Megalosaurus, followed by Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat. While you can use ordinary meat, this takes significantly longer and increases the likelihood of reaching nighttime, which will wake the creature.