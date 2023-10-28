Can you get Cryopods in Ark: Survival Ascended? – Answered

Cryopods were one of the most used items in the original Ark: Survival Evolved. However, many players are wondering if they are still available in the new remake, Ark: Survival Ascended. Continue reading to learn the latest on Cryopods in ASA!

Are Cryopods in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Cryopods are unfortunately not available in Ark: Survival Ascended just yet. This was confirmed by Studio Wildcard in a September Community Crunch, and can be confirmed in-game by using commands.

Generally, we intend to release content based on the map it launched with. It doesn’t matter WHEN it launched; for example, the Rafts will be available on Day One and the Rhyniognatha on The Island; however, TEK creature variants and Cryopods will not be available. Studio Wildcard

Based on the information in Studio Wildcard’s statement above, the Ark community can guess that the Cryopod will release with the launch of the Extinction DLC, which is when Cryopods were initially released in Ark: Survival Ascended.

If you try to spawn a Cryopod in ASA, you’ll notice there is a command available called “GFID Emptycryo” which would be used to spawn a Cryopod. However, nothing will happen when you enter it. This proves that the Cryopod is not available in the game just yet.

Conversely, the fact this command exists in the first place is proof that the Cryopod is likely to be added in future updates.

The lack of Cryopods in ASA makes dinosaur transportation extremely frustrating for some. The new dino path-finding makes up for this slightly, but transporting dinosaurs between bases will be arduous until Cryopods are added.

Pre-Cryopod behavior. Screenshot by r/vTriton on Reddit

Some Ark players enjoy the realism and challenge that comes with the removal of Cryopods, as it reminds them of the early days of Ark where larger dinosaurs were transported on the backs of Quetzalcoatls.

Well, now we know that Cryopods are not available in Ark: Survival Ascended, however they likely will be when the Extinction DLC map drops in a few months. Make sure you’re being extremely careful when transporting your dinos across the dangerous terrain of The Island!

