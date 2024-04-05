Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Oil in Scorched Earth

Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended increases the difficulty level for survivors and makes resources like Oil harder to obtain—but we can tell you exactly what you need to do to find this material.

Unlike the Island, there are no harvestable Oil outcrops that you can gather using a Metal Pick and, instead, Ark: Survival Ascended players need to utilize other aspects of the environment in Scorched Earth for all your Oil needs.

Fear not though, as we’ve got all the information you need on how to gather Oil in Scorched Earth and can make your life a lot easier.

All Scorched Earth Oil node locations for Ark: Survival Ascended

Head west. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oil is a rare resource on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended and can only be found in the environment through Oil Veins located on the eastern side of the map, which we have marked in the image above.

To use an Oil Vein, an Oil Pump must be placed over the top of the Oil Vein. These are crafted in a Fabricator and require 25x Crystal, 75x Metal Ingot, and 25x Electronics—so you need to have a decent supply of Silica Pearls.

With an Oil Pump placed over the top of an Oil Vein, the Oil Pump will extract Oil at a rate of one piece every 20 seconds.

We’ve struck Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, a tamed Dung Beetle will passively produce Oil and Fertilizer and can also be collected by interacting with Oil Jug Bugs found in the environment (E on PC, Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation).

Oil can also be looted from Dead Rock Elementals but caution must be taken with this approach as they are deadly foes that can dish out huge amounts of damage.

