Ark: Survival Ascended Bob’s Tall Tales: All DLC content and price

Bob’s Tall Tales is a major content expansion for Ark: Survival Ascended. We’ll explain how much content it contains, and how much it will set you back.

The first thing to clear up is that Scorched Earth and Bob’s Tall Tales are completely separate content packages. Scorched Earth is a free content update for Ark: Survival Ascended whereas Bob’s Tall Tales is a boisterous, bountiful package of new gameplay and features.

With that being said, Bob has a lot to answer for. This rundown includes everything you can expect from Bob’s Tall Tales at the time of writing, as well as from future content updates.

All Bob’s Tall Tales DLC content in Ark: Survival Ascended

DLC can be a tall order. Image via Studio Wildcard

Bob’s Tall Tales introduces a new creature, story content told via the voice of Karl Urban, tons of new cosmetic features, fresh buildings and creations, and access to two major content updates in the pipeline.

Let’s get straight to it and list everything that Bob’s Tall Tales includes:

Story-driven tales and lore notes to find—voiced by Karl Urban.

New Oasisaur creature to tame.

New Frontier Showdown update content: Barrel Storage Coffin Drawing Paper Dynamite Skin (for C4) Fancy Armchair Frontier Lamps Plantpot Platform Cart Poker Table Saloon Chair Saloon Table Shootable Bottle Shovel Swivel Stool Saloon Piano Town Bell Train Engine Train Platform Car Train Track Treasure Chest Water Reservoir Windmill Wood Scaffolding Wooden Hanging Sign

New Steampunk Ascent update content in late 2024.

New Wasteland War update content in early 2025.

As you can see, trains, saloons, chairs, lamps, and so many other bespoke goodies are tailor-made to fit the content’s theme. The Steampunk Ascent and Wasteland War updates are some time off yet, but it will be rewarding when they arrive.

For now, the sights and sounds are regaled to you through the soothing tones of Hollywood hard man Karl Urban—recently known and lauded for his portrayal of Billy Butcher in The Boys.

How much is Bob’s Tall Tales DLC in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Bob’s Tall Tales DLC costs $29.99 or £24.99, depending on your region.

The length and breadth of the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC mean you get plenty of value for money when it comes to justifying the price. Karl Urban’s voice work and the new creatures and content add a ton of value to the package.

