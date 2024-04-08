How to resurrect dinosaurs with the Oasisaur in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Oasisaur is an example of how Ark: Survival Ascended’s world continues to grow—thanks to the Scorched Earth update—and one of its unique abilities is the power of resurrection.

Ark: Survival Ascended‘s already volatile world was made even more calamitous when Scorched Earth dropped. New land was added, and new creatures such as the Wyvern are here, with the new Oasisaur being one of the coolest additions.

Aside from being a hulking, monstrous-looking figure, its regenerative properties are immensely useful should the worst-case scenario befall a creature in Ark: Survival Ascended.

How to resurrect tamed creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

You wonderful healing beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To resurrect a tamed creature in Ark: Survival Ascended, bring its Death Essence to the Oasisaur’s Oasis and defend it while the creature resurrects.

The concept itself is straightforward, but there are a few things you need to know first before you start going around and negotiating the arts of necromancy:

Load into Ark: Survival Ascended, and when a tamed creature dies, grab its Death Essence. Take it and head to your nearest tamed Oasisaur. You need to know how to find and tame an Oasisaur, and this requires the Bob’s Tales paid DLC. Once you reach it, make your way onto its back, and open up the Oasis’ inventory. Place the Death Essence into the inventory and choose the “Reincarnate” selection. You now need to fend off multiple waves of attacking creatures before they can eliminate and prevent the reincarnation process. If you’re successful, the creature will eventually be reborn as a baby version of itself.

While there are already a few things to bear in mind here, it doesn’t stop there. Firstly, an Oasisaur is only capable of performing one resurrection every 24 hours. So, if the resurrection attempt fails, you will have to wait some time before you can try again—or you can find a different Oasisaur.

Once an Oasisaur is tamed, you have to wait 24 hours before you can perform your first resurrection. As you can see, there’s a bit more that goes into the setup. Resurrection will be easy if you can nail all of this advice.

The power of resurrection in Ark: Survival Ascended is crucial information, but so is the knowledge of where to find Obsidian, Metal, and Wyvern Eggs.

