Ark: Survival Ascended: All Obsidian locations in Scorched Earth

The darkest crystal at your fingertips.
Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 08:05 am
Obsidian farming spot in ASA
Obsidian farming spot in ASA

Scorched Earth might not seem like the best map to farm for Obsidian, but there are loads of hotspots in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Amidst flying dinosaurs and colossal sandworms, it’s easy to forget that resource-gathering is the one thing that will help you progress in Ark: Survival Ascended. Obsidian, a key material, is vital for this. Mastering its efficient locations can vastly enhance your gaming journey. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find Obsidian in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All Obsidian locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Here’s every Obsidian farming location in Ark: Survival Ascended. To make the most of your farming journey, get an Ankylosaurus mount.

Map locationArea nameCoordinatesHow to get there
Valley of ObsidianX: 32; Y:20Near the Wyvern Trench, you can find a valley teeming with Obsidian deposits. You can fill your pockets quite easily, but beware of potential Wyvern encounters.
Rock FormationsX: 58; Y:57Look for tall rock formations across the map; they are now rich sources of Obsidian. These spots are perfect for resource gathering without disturbances.
Mountain TopX: 54; Y:34Positioned between the Blue and Red Obelisks, these mountain peaks are full of Obsidian deposits. This area also makes for an excellent base spot
Scar TrenchX: 42; Y: 15A risky yet rewarding location, the Scar Trench is filled with Obsidian clusters. The one issue with farming Obsidian here is the danger of running into Wyverns.
Safe Obsidian SpotX: 60; Y: 22For a safer option, head to this area slightly elevated from the Scar Trench. Here, you can find Obsidian deposits without the constant threat of Wyverns.
Red Obelisk MountainX: 72; Y: 50Close to the Red Obelisk, this mountain has both Crystal and Obsidian. Again, there’s an abundance of hostile creatures lurking within, so proceed with caution.

Best uses for Obsidian in Ark: Survival Ascended

Obsidian is primarily used to create Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended. Polymer is an indispensable component for numerous high-tier items. Here are the recipes you should prioritize and why:

  • Artifact Pedestal: A decorative structure to display artifacts. 
  • Chain Ball: A weapon that immobilizes and restrains creatures. Great for smaller creatures like the Achatina.
  • Arthropluera Saddle: A saddle that lets you ride the Arthropulera, the giant sandworm in Scorched Earth. Controlling and riding this mount can make traversal in the desert much faster.
  • Cannon Ball: A heavy projectile that you can fire from cannons to deal massive damage to opponents. Great for defending your base.
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?