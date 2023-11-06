How to get Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended

Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended is a vital component for crafting high-end items, but if you don’t fancy crafting some, you can always opt for Organic Polymer instead.

As the name implies, Organic Polymer is a naturally occurring substance that can be used in place of crafted Polymer for any recipe—and Organic Polymer is also required to craft a Ghillie suit, which is a huge help when taming a Unicorn and some other creatures.

There are several ways to obtain Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended, some of which will require you to be brutal.

How to harvest and collect Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended

Easy targets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to obtain Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended is to kill specific creatures and harvest their bodies, with the highest yield of Organic Polymer obtained when using a Wooden Club or a Sword.

You can also obtain Organic Polymer from Tamed Creatured, with the Dire Bear, Pelagornis, Sabertooth, and Thylacoleo being the best creatures to harvest.

In order to get Organic Polymer from slain creatures, you need to target Kairuku and Hesperonis on The Island, as these are the only two creatures that drop Organic Polymer when killed.

Kairuku are the easiest creatures to target as they can be found in abundance in the snow biome in the northern area of The Island and will not fight back when attacked. They also have low health, so are easy to kill.

However, Organic Polymer will spoil in 30 minutes, so it’s vital to use any harvested materials as soon as possible.

Alternatively, you can collect Organic Polymer from a tamed Achatina—which has the added benefit of being able to hold onto the material for longer, as the spoil time in an Achatina’s inventory is an hour and a half.

Tamed Achatina’s will passively create one piece of Organic Polymer every hour. However, due to the spoil times, Achatina’s actually yield two Organic Polymer every 90 minutes, as one of every three created will spoil.

Once tamed, Achatina’s can be a decent source of Organic Polymer for any quick needs you have, although you will have to go down the aggressive route if you need more of the substance.