Ark: Survival Ascended: All Argentavis spawn locations in Scorched Earth

Scorched Earth is full of creatures that can be tamed and used for your benefit in Ark: Survival Ascended, but few are as crucial as the Argentavis—and we can tell you where to get one.

Recommended Videos

Argentavis are among the best flying creatures available in Ark: Survival Ascended due to their high weight capacity and the fact they are relatively easy to access compared to other flying mounts like Wyverns.

You still need to be prepared to tame an Argentavis, though, as they pack a punch and are located among other hostile creatures, but we’ve got everything you need to know on where to find them.

Every Argentavis spawn location in Scorched Earth

Around the mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to The Island, Argentavis can be found in the skies surrounding the mountainous areas of Scorched Earth. We have marked the spawn locations above and the best places to find Argentavis are as follows:

Mountains around the Blue Obelisk in the northwest of the map.

Mountains around the Red Obelisk southwest of the map.

The small mountain at the southern tip of the map.

While Argentavis are commonly found on the western side of the map around the mountains, this area is also very close to the World Scar, where Wyverns are located—so be careful not to attract their attention if hunting for Argentavis in this area.

The easiest location to find an Argentavis to tame is near the middle of the Scorched Earth map, slightly west of the main river. There are fewer aggressive creatures in this area, and the mountain is easier to reach.

How to tame Argentavis in Ark: Survival Ascended

Free bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Argentavis require an aggressive taming approach and need to be knocked out and fed their favorite foods. The list below details the food required for Argentavis, listed from most to least effective.

Superior Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Meat

Superior Kibble is the preferred food but requires some work to obtain, while Mutton can be collected by killing Ovis and harvesting their body. However, Ovis are a rare spawn in only a few areas in the southern portion of the map.

The most effective way to tame an Argentavis is to trap it between large gateways by making it hostile, luring it between them until the wings are stuck, and then quickly placing the gates to block off the area.

Shoot the Argentavis in the head with Narcotic Arrows using a Crossbow or Tranquilizer Darts using a Longneck Rifle. Once unconscious, add the food to its inventory and wait. You need to periodically force feed Narcotic or Narcoberries to keep it unconscious until it is tamed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more