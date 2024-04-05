Ark: Survival Ascended: All Scorched Earth Wyvern Egg locations

Wyverns are one of the strongest, most well-rounded, and most effective dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended, regardless of whether you’re going for a PvE or PvP build, which means getting a Wyvern Egg is always useful.

There are very few dinosaurs that can satisfy most of your base-building, traveling, gathering, and combat needs in Ark: Survival Ascended. The Wyvern happens to be one of them, and thanks to their tendency to leave Wyvern Eggs unattended in their nests, you can easily get your own without having to resort to violence. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get your own Wyvern Egg and its best uses in ASA.

Where to find a Wyvern Egg in Ark: Survival Ascended

Snatch those eggs. Image by Dot Esports

The best place to farm for Wyvern Eggs is in the Wyvern scar southwest of the Scorched Earth map in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Head to coordinates X:73; and Y:23, where you’ll find a massive scar on the planet’s surface. It’s outside a large mountain, so you can’t miss it. For this adventure, I recommend using a Lymantria over a Tapajara. They’re faster and more maneuverable, giving you a better chance of escaping those Wyvern parents.

Now, head to the southernmost point of the scar, near the central cave. Use the landscape to your advantage by setting up gates to create a barrier between you and the Wyverns. This prevents them from getting too close and gives you a safe escape route.

Once you’re set-up, it’s time to grab those eggs. Navigate through the Wyvern scar with your Lymantria, keeping an eye out for nests. Once you spot an egg, swoop in, grab it, and make a swift exit through your strategically placed gates.

Best use for Wyvern Eggs in Ark: Survival Ascended

All nestled up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use for a Wyvern Egg is to grow it into a fully-fledged Wyvern and keep it as your new favorite flying mount in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Once you’ve got a Wyvern Egg, here’s what you should do:

Place the egg in an incubator or near a campfire to keep it warm. Incubation takes about 48 hours but can be sped up with the right tools. After hatching, feed the baby Wyvern Milk every eight hours for the first day, then every 12 hours for the next day, and finally every 24 hours thereafter. Once fully grown, your Wyvern can be used for various purposes like transportation, combat, or breeding. Just be prepared to invest time and resources into its upkeep.

