Tranq Arrows are an easier way to take down some of Ark: Survival Ascended‘s creatures and our quick guide will show you what you need, and how to make them.

As a remake of Survival Evolved, 2023’s Ark: Survival Ascended brings back all the classic gameplay features that were so beloved in the original foray—one of which is the highly effective Tranq Arrow.

To help you, we’ve put together a quick and handy guide showing you how to craft these essential tools that will aid Torpidity levels, and make you a hunter supreme.

What you need to make Tranq Arrows in Ark: Survival Ascended

Narcotics and stone Arrows are the name of the game here. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft your very own Tranq Arrow in Ark: Survival Ascended, you will need Narcotics, as well as Stone Arrows.

Yes, just two simple ingredients will get the job done. However, getting “Narcotic” is a job in itself as you’ll need to combine Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat. Let’s dive into more detail for you below.

How to make Tranq Arrows in Ark: Survival Ascended

Here we see the timid Mortar and Pestle in its natural habitat. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make Narcotics and Tranq Arrows themselves, you will need access to a Mortar and Pestle in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Follow these steps to track the whole process:

Firstly, collect a healthy supply of Narcoberries from bushes, or get a mounted dino to gather them. Next, you need Spoiled Meat. You will need to wait 10 minutes for it to spoil, and you can get a lot more if you split meat up into lots of smaller ones, and again until it won’t split. Now, locate your nearest Mortar and Pestle. Cook a combination of Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat, and you will end up with Narcotics. Finally, use the Narcotics and Stone Arrows in the crafting menu to give yourself a Tranq Arrow.

It will then be up to you to decide how many you need. I’d recommend stockpiling them and ensuring you’re positively brimming with Tranq Arrows. They are one of many, what I would deem, must-have resources in Ark: Survival Ascended, along with Pelts and Prime Meat Jerky.