In Ark: Survival Ascended, taming dinosaurs and other creatures is a key part of the experience. You can use them to protect you, hunt, make things, carry stuff, and move around. It isn’t too hard, but it can take a lot of time.

That’s where force-taming comes into play.

What is force taming in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Force taming is a quick way to tame dinosaurs and other creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended. It uses special cheat codes to make taming happen right away, skipping all the normal steps.

It might not be the right thing to do all the time. But if you’re playing by yourself or with friends on a private server and want to save time, it’s not a big deal. It’s pretty smart and convenient, as long as you’re okay with skipping the main experience.

How to force tame dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended

To start force-taming dinosaurs and other creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended, the first step is opening the console. On a PC, hit the Tab key. If you’re on Xbox, press LB, RB, X, and Y together. On a PlayStation, press L1, R1, Square, and Triangle at the same time. It should pop up immediately.

After you open the console, you need to turn on cheats. Type in “EnableCheats” and then put in your admin password for your server or single-player game. It will look something like EnableCheats Password.

Next, close the console and aim your crosshair at the dinosaur or creature you want to quickly tame. Then, open the console again and type in “admin cheat ForceTame.” This will instantly tame the dinosaur or creature you’re looking at.

What are the perks of force taming dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The best thing about force taming dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended is it’s super fast and you don’t need to do anything or use any items.

However, there’s another cool perk too. You don’t have to put a saddle on the dino you tamed this way to ride it. It won’t have as much armor as a tamed dino with a saddle, but you won’t have to make one, which is pretty convenient.