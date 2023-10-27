You should have it on you at all times.

Players in Ark: Survival Evolved will need to assemble an army of creatures to help them survive, and that requires a steady supply of Narcotic.

Narcotic is one of two items needed to tame creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended, and it renders them unconscious. You also need a food source. If you’re looking to tame creatures, it’s wise to have a steady supply of Narcotic on-hand.

If you’re wondering how to make Narcotic, fear not, as we’ve got all the answers.

How to make Narcotic in Ark: Survival Ascended

Narcotic is needed to tame creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Narcotic is a valuable resource in Ark: Survival Ascended that is a vital component to use when taming wild creatures, as it keeps them unconscious by increasing their torpidity.

In order to craft Narcotic in Ark: Survival Ascended, you will need Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat. Narcoberries can be found by harvesting bushes, and can also be farmed, whereas Spoiled Meat is created when raw meat expires.

You will also need a Mortar and Pestle to craft Narcotic. Using five Narcoberries and one piece of Spoiled Meat, you will craft one Narcotic. Remember, you need a regular supply of Narcotic to tame creatures.

In order to maximize your crafting output of Narcotic, I recommend having several Mortar and Pestles set up—especially as crafting Narcotic is a great way to gain experience early in the game, which will make the tasks ahead of you much easier.

Further along in your progression, switch to a Chemistry Bench to gain better crafting rates. You will need 20 Narcoberries and four Spoiled Meat each time you craft, but it will provide six Narcotic each time.

To use a Chemistry Bench, it must be connected to an active power supply and requires a regular supply of Gasoline.

