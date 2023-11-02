In Ark: Survival Ascended, Pelt is a key item, especially because you use it to make fur clothes, which are great for staying warm in cold places. But finding it can be a little tough if you don’t know where to start looking.

How to get Pelt in Ark: Survival Ascended

There are two main ways to get Pelt in Ark: Survival Ascended. The first way is by killing creatures with fur and looting it from their bodies. The second way is by harvesting it from their bodies after killing them using a hatchet or pickaxe, which has a higher yield than the first method.

You’ll find these furry creatures mostly in the snowy, cold areas. The best ones to look out for are Castoroides, Dire Bears, Direwolves, Equus, Mammoths, Megaloceros, Megatheriums, Otters, Ovis, Procoptodons, Woolly Rhinos, and Yutyrannus.

Throughout my playthrough, I’ve had the most success with Mammoths.

What is Pelt used for in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Pelt is mainly used for making Fur Armor in Ark: Survival Ascended. This armor is really important for keeping warm in cold areas and is almost essential for survival there. Without this armor, exploring these places can be deadly.

Besides armor, Pelt is also used in crafting weapons like the Lance, handy items such as the Procoptodon Saddle, and even furniture like Bunk Beds.

But one of the best things you can make with it is Bug Repellent. It’s great for keeping bugs and leeches away, making it easier to explore certain places like caves and tame the insect-like creatures found all over the map.

Are there any substitutes to Pelt in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, you can use two other things instead of Pelt—Human Hair and Wool. You can craft anything that requires Pelt with these two resources.

You get Human Hair simply by cutting hair from other Ark: Survival Ascended players with scissors. For Wool, you just need to shear an Ovis using Scissors. These methods can be easier and more repeatable than hunting for Pelt.