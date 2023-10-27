Spoiled Meat is a highly sought-after item in Ark: Survival Ascended due to its role in crafting Narcotics, which allow players to knock out and tame some of the largest creatures in ASA. If you’re interested in that, you’ll need to up your Spoiled Meat output!

How to get Spoiled Meat fast in Ark: Survival Ascended

The fastest way to get Spoiled Meat in Ark: Survival Ascended is to use the Split All function on your stack of meat. This will split the stack of your meat into individual items, allowing each meat to spoil separately instead of one at a time.

Split Stack function. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be advised, splitting your meat stack will completely clutter your inventory with meat for around 10 minutes until it spoils. You can put your cursor over the meat to see how long it’ll take to spoil.

Once the meat spoils you’ll be left with one large stack of Spoiled Meat, which you can use to craft Narcotics and eventually Tranq Arrows.

How to use Spoiled Meat in Ark: Survival Ascended

Now that you have a bunch of Spoiled Meat, you’ll be able to craft some of the most useful items in Ark: Survival Ascended.

You can now combine your new Spoiled Meat with Narcoberries in a Mortar and Pestle to create Narcotics. Narcotics can be fed to unconscious dinosaurs to keep them out cold, and can also be spread on the tip of an arrow to create Tranq Arrows.

Tranq Arrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tranq Arrows are the upgrade to the Slingshot and will knock larger dinosaurs out much easier. You will eventually upgrade Tranq Darts and Metal Tranq Arrows as your technology level improves.

Well, that’s all there is to it! Now that you know how to spoil meat faster in Ark: Survival Ascended, it’s time to get out there and force-feed Narcotics to some dinosaurs.

About the author