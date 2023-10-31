Ark: Survival Ascended: Full Dino list for The Island

Plenty to build an army from.

An Ankylosaurus walking over rocks in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ark: Survival Ascended has a whole host of creatures you will come across on The Island, ranging from aggressive carnivores to passive herbivores.

Every beach, jungle, ocean, and more are full of life, which you can turn in your favor by taming to help for protection, resource gathering, and everything else.

However, not every creature in Ark can be found on The Island, with some unique to other maps, so you can use our handy guide below to identify exactly what to keep your eyes open for.

Full Dino list for The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended

A bunch of characters in Ark: Survival Ascended entering a cave.
Get all the help you can. Image via Studio Wildcard

You can see a full list of all creatures you can find on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended below, including whether they can be tamed and ridden.

The list does not include Alpha creatures, bosses, or event creatures.

CreatureAble to tameAble to ride
AchatinaYesNo
AllosaurusYesYes
AmmoniteNoNo
AnglerfishYesYes
AnkylosaurusYesYes
AraneoYesYes
ArcheopteryxYesNo
ArgentavisYesYes
ArthroplueraYesYes
BaryonyxYesYes
BasilosaurusYesYes
BeelzebufoYesYes
BrontosaurusYesYes
CarbonemysYesYes
CarnotaurusYesYes
CastoroidesYesYes
ChalicotheriumYesYes
CnidariaNoNo
CoelacanthYesNo
CompyYesNo
DaeodonYesYes
DilophosaurYesNo
DimetrodonYesNo
DimorphodonYesNo
DiplocaulusYesYes
DiplodocusYesYes
Dire BearYesYes
DirewolfYesYes
DodoYesNo
DoedicurusYesYes
Dung BeetleYesNo
DunkleosteusYesYes
ElectrophorusYesNo
EquusYesYes
EurypteridNoNo
GallimimusYesYes
Giant BeeYesNo
GiganotosaurusYesYes
GigantopithecusYesYes
HesperornisYesNo
HyaenodonYesNo
IchthyosaurusYesYes
IguanodonYesYes
KairukuYesNo
KaprosuchusYesYes
KentrosaurusYesNo
LeechYesNo
LeedsichthysNoNo
LiopluerodonYesYes
LystrosaurusYesNo
MammothYesYes
MantaYesYes
MegalaniaYesYes
MegalocerosYesYes
MegalodonYesYes
MegalosaurusYesYes
MeganueraNoNo
MesopithecusYesNo
MicroraptorYesNo
MosasaurusYesYes
MoschopsYesYes
OnycYesNo
OtterYesNo
OviraptorYesNo
OvisYesYes
PachyYesYes
PachyrhinosaurusYesYes
ParaceratheriumYesYes
ParasaurYesYes
PegomastaxYesNo
PelagornisYesNo
PhiomiaYesYes
PiranhaYesNo
PleosiosaurYesYes
ProcoptodonYesYes
PteranodonYesYes
PulomonoscorpiusYesYes
PurloviaYesNo
QuetzalYesYes
RaptorYesYes
RexYesYes
RhyniogathaYesYes
SabertoothYesYes
Sabertooth SalmonYesNo
SarcoYesYes
SpinoYesYes
StegosaurusYesYes
TapejaraYesYes
Terror BirdYesYes
TherizinosaurYesYes
ThylaceoYesYes
TitanoboaYesNo
TitanomyrmaNoNo
TitanosaurYesYes
TriceratopsYesYes
TrilobiteYesNo
TroodonYesNo
TusoteuthisYesYes
Woolly RhinoYesYes
YutryannusYesYes

Related

How to get Cryopods in Ark: Survival Ascended
How to tame a Rhyniognatha in Ark: Survival Ascended

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.

Latest Articles