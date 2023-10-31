Ark: Survival Ascended: Full Dino list for The Island

Plenty to build an army from.

Ark: Survival Ascended has a whole host of creatures you will come across on The Island, ranging from aggressive carnivores to passive herbivores.

Every beach, jungle, ocean, and more are full of life, which you can turn in your favor by taming to help for protection, resource gathering, and everything else.

However, not every creature in Ark can be found on The Island, with some unique to other maps, so you can use our handy guide below to identify exactly what to keep your eyes open for.

Full Dino list for The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended

Get all the help you can.

You can see a full list of all creatures you can find on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended below, including whether they can be tamed and ridden.

The list does not include Alpha creatures, bosses, or event creatures.