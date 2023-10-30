Rhyniognatha’s are superb tames to have at your disposal in Ark: Survival Ascended but they are not easy to get hold of.

As well as being rare spawns in the wild, Rhyniognatha’s in Ark: Survival Ascended require a different taming method to other creatures you will come across—but are certainly worth the effort.

Due to the requirements to tame, I don’t recommend going for a Rhyniognatha until you are well established and have access to a wealth of different items and materials, so consider a Rhyniognatha to be a long-term goal.

Where to find a Rhyniognatha in Ark: Survival Ascended

Head to the swamps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rhyniognatha’s are not easy to find and you may spend quite a few hours searching, but you should focus your attention on the Swamps on The Island.

The edges of the Redwood Forest, mostly to the south, is the best location to search for Rhyniognatha’s—but it could take quite a while, which may be frustrating considering you need to find at least two for taming purposes.

Thankfully, the spawn locations are close to each other so you can simply fly a quick route to check for what you are looking for.

How to tame a Rhyniognatha in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rhyniognatha’s have a different taming method to other creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended, meaning you cannot just knock one out and feed it. In reality, you can’t actually tame a Rhyniognatha at all and, instead, need to breed one yourself.

The first task is to take a tamed dinosaur and kill a Rhyniognatha, which provides Rhyniognatha Pheromone. You then need to find a female Rhyniognatha and damage it until it has only 100HP remaining.

Then, feed the Rhyniognatha Pheromone to a tamed creature. This will result in the wild Rhyniognatha being attracted to your tame and it will lay an egg inside your tame.

You’ll then need to care for your tamed creature and its spawn. There will be cravings that you have to satisfy by feeding the creature, which ranges from gasoline to eggs, kibble to Sweet Veggie Cake, and anything else in between.

Once the incubation timer has expired, your initial tamed creature will collapse and die as the baby Rhyniognatha bursts out of its body. The baby Rhyniognatha will be at 30 percent maturation, so your work is still not done.

Like other baby creatures in Ark, you’ll need to imprint it and care for it; feeding it treats, giving it cuddles, and taking it for walks as required. Eventually, it will grow up and you’ll have your very own Rhyniognatha.

