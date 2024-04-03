Ark: Survival Ascended: All Scorched Earth Dino locations

The Scorched Earth DLC brings some of Ark‘s best dinosaurs and creatures to ASA.
That said, with all the map modifications, new caves, and artifacts, it’s easy to lose track of where each dinosaur spawns in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended. After all, this once-barren desert now includes lush trees, making some areas recognizable. In this guide, I’ll list every major creature in this expansion and where you can find it on the map.
ASA: All major creature locations in Scorched Earth
|Location
|Creature
|Description
|Able to tame
|Able to ride
|Drops
|Ankylosaurus
|A heavily armored dinosaur with a large club-like tail.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Keratin, Raw Meat
|Archaeopteryx
|A small, bird-like dinosaur with feathered wings, capable of gliding.
|Yes
|No
|Raw Meat, Hide
|Argentavis
|A massive bird of prey resembling a hybrid of an eagle and a vulture.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Arthropleura
|A gigantic millipede-like creature with a tough exoskeleton.
|Yes
|Yes
|Chitin, Cementing Paste, Silk
|Carnotaurus
|A large predatory dinosaur known for its speed and powerful jaws.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat
|Daeodon
|A massive, pig-like mammal known for its regenerative abilities.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Keratin
|Deathworm
|Gigantic, subterranean worms that emerge to attack anything in their path.
|No
|No
|Deathworm Horn, Black Pearls
|Equus
|A horse-like mammal with a wild, untamed appearance.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Equus Lasso
|Fasolasuchus
|A crocodile-like reptile with long legs, adapted for both land and water.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Gallimimus
|A swift, bird-like dinosaur known for its speed and agility.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Iguanadon
|A herbivorous dinosaur with thumb spikes and a sail-like back.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Thatch
|Kaprosuchus
|A heavily armored crocodilian with powerful jaws and a stocky build.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Kentrosaurus
|A smaller relative of the Stegosaurus, known for its long spikes along its back.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Keratin, Raw Meat
|Lystrosaurus
|A small, pig-sized reptile with a distinctive beak and large tusks.
|Yes
|No
|Hide, Raw Meat
|Mantis
|Insect-like creatures with blade-like forearms and a voracious appetite for prey.
|Yes
|Yes
|Chitin, Organic Polymer, Raw Meat
|Megalania
|Massive, venomous lizards resembling a mix between a monitor lizard and a Komodo dragon.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Chitin
|Megalosaurus
|A nocturnal dinosaur with powerful jaws and long, sharp teeth.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Megatherium
|A giant ground sloth with long claws, adapted for digging and gathering resources.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Chitin, Cementing Paste
|Morellatops
|Camel-like creatures with humps, adapted for desert survival.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat
|Moschops
|A small to medium-sized therapsid known for its docile nature and utility in gathering resources.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Chitin
|Oasisaur
|Large, lumbering sauropods found in oasis areas.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Onyc
|Large, flightless birds resembling prehistoric ostriches.
|Yes
|No
|Hide, Raw Meat
|Paraceratherium
|Enormous mammals resembling a mix between a rhinoceros and a giraffe.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Organic Polymer
|Parasaur
|Medium-sized herbivorous dinosaurs with a distinctive cranial crest.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|During heat waves.
|Phoenix
|Majestic, flaming avian creatures said to be born from fire itself.
|Yes
|Yes
|Sulfur, Charcoal, Raw Meat
|Procoptodon
|Large kangaroo-like marsupials capable of carrying passengers in their pouch.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Raptor
|Fast, agile predators with sharp claws and keen senses.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Rex
|Enormous carnivorous dinosaurs known for their ferocity and strength.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Rock Elemental
|Massive, rock-like creatures resembling golems, resistant to physical damage.
|Yes
|Yes
|Stone, Flint, Metal, Sulfur
|Tapajera
|Small, agile pterosaurs capable of short flights and gliding.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Thorny Dragon
|Spiny reptiles known for their defensive capabilities and ability to shoot streams of blood.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Titanoboa
|Enormous, constricting snakes capable of swallowing large prey whole.
|Yes
|No
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
|Titanosaur
|Massive, long-necked sauropods known as the largest creatures on the ARK.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Prime Hide
|Wyvern
|Winged reptilian creatures with various elemental breath attacks (Fire, Lightning, Poison).
|Yes
|Yes
|Wyvern Milk, Raw Meat
|Yutyrannus
|Large, feathered theropods resembling a Tyrannosaurus rex.
|Yes
|Yes
|Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin
