Ark: Survival Ascended: All Scorched Earth Dino locations

The Scorched Earth DLC brings some of Ark‘s best dinosaurs and creatures to ASA.

That said, with all the map modifications, new caves, and artifacts, it’s easy to lose track of where each dinosaur spawns in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended. After all, this once-barren desert now includes lush trees, making some areas recognizable. In this guide, I’ll list every major creature in this expansion and where you can find it on the map.

ASA: All major creature locations in Scorched Earth

Location Creature Description Able to tame Able to ride Drops Ankylosaurus A heavily armored dinosaur with a large club-like tail. Yes Yes Hide, Keratin, Raw Meat Archaeopteryx A small, bird-like dinosaur with feathered wings, capable of gliding. Yes No Raw Meat, Hide Argentavis A massive bird of prey resembling a hybrid of an eagle and a vulture. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Arthropleura A gigantic millipede-like creature with a tough exoskeleton. Yes Yes Chitin, Cementing Paste, Silk Carnotaurus A large predatory dinosaur known for its speed and powerful jaws. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat Daeodon A massive, pig-like mammal known for its regenerative abilities. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Keratin Deathworm Gigantic, subterranean worms that emerge to attack anything in their path. No No Deathworm Horn, Black Pearls Equus A horse-like mammal with a wild, untamed appearance. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Equus Lasso Fasolasuchus A crocodile-like reptile with long legs, adapted for both land and water. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Gallimimus A swift, bird-like dinosaur known for its speed and agility. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Iguanadon A herbivorous dinosaur with thumb spikes and a sail-like back. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Thatch Kaprosuchus A heavily armored crocodilian with powerful jaws and a stocky build. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Kentrosaurus A smaller relative of the Stegosaurus, known for its long spikes along its back. Yes Yes Hide, Keratin, Raw Meat Lystrosaurus A small, pig-sized reptile with a distinctive beak and large tusks. Yes No Hide, Raw Meat Mantis Insect-like creatures with blade-like forearms and a voracious appetite for prey. Yes Yes Chitin, Organic Polymer, Raw Meat Megalania Massive, venomous lizards resembling a mix between a monitor lizard and a Komodo dragon. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Chitin Megalosaurus A nocturnal dinosaur with powerful jaws and long, sharp teeth. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Megatherium A giant ground sloth with long claws, adapted for digging and gathering resources. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Chitin, Cementing Paste Morellatops Camel-like creatures with humps, adapted for desert survival. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat Moschops A small to medium-sized therapsid known for its docile nature and utility in gathering resources. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Chitin Oasisaur Large, lumbering sauropods found in oasis areas. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Onyc Large, flightless birds resembling prehistoric ostriches. Yes No Hide, Raw Meat Paraceratherium Enormous mammals resembling a mix between a rhinoceros and a giraffe. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Organic Polymer Parasaur Medium-sized herbivorous dinosaurs with a distinctive cranial crest. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin During heat waves. Phoenix Majestic, flaming avian creatures said to be born from fire itself. Yes Yes Sulfur, Charcoal, Raw Meat Procoptodon Large kangaroo-like marsupials capable of carrying passengers in their pouch. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Raptor Fast, agile predators with sharp claws and keen senses. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Rex Enormous carnivorous dinosaurs known for their ferocity and strength. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Rock Elemental Massive, rock-like creatures resembling golems, resistant to physical damage. Yes Yes Stone, Flint, Metal, Sulfur Tapajera Small, agile pterosaurs capable of short flights and gliding. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Thorny Dragon Spiny reptiles known for their defensive capabilities and ability to shoot streams of blood. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Titanoboa Enormous, constricting snakes capable of swallowing large prey whole. Yes No Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin Titanosaur Massive, long-necked sauropods known as the largest creatures on the ARK. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Prime Hide Wyvern Winged reptilian creatures with various elemental breath attacks (Fire, Lightning, Poison). Yes Yes Wyvern Milk, Raw Meat Yutyrannus Large, feathered theropods resembling a Tyrannosaurus rex. Yes Yes Hide, Raw Meat, Keratin

