Ark: Survival Ascended: All Scorched Earth Dino locations

Your go-to resource for dino farming.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Apr 3, 2024 08:10 am
All dinosaurs in ARK
The Scorched Earth DLC brings some of Ark‘s best dinosaurs and creatures to ASA.

That said, with all the map modifications, new caves, and artifacts, it’s easy to lose track of where each dinosaur spawns in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended. After all, this once-barren desert now includes lush trees, making some areas recognizable. In this guide, I’ll list every major creature in this expansion and where you can find it on the map.

ASA: All major creature locations in Scorched Earth

An Oasisaur in the desert on the Scorched Earth map in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Island dino. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LocationCreatureDescriptionAble to tameAble to rideDrops
AnkylosaurusA heavily armored dinosaur with a large club-like tail.YesYesHide, Keratin, Raw Meat
ArchaeopteryxA small, bird-like dinosaur with feathered wings, capable of gliding.YesNoRaw Meat, Hide
ArgentavisA massive bird of prey resembling a hybrid of an eagle and a vulture.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
ArthropleuraA gigantic millipede-like creature with a tough exoskeleton.YesYesChitin, Cementing Paste, Silk
CarnotaurusA large predatory dinosaur known for its speed and powerful jaws.YesYesHide, Raw Meat
DaeodonA massive, pig-like mammal known for its regenerative abilities.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Keratin
DeathwormGigantic, subterranean worms that emerge to attack anything in their path.NoNoDeathworm Horn, Black Pearls
EquusA horse-like mammal with a wild, untamed appearance.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Equus Lasso
FasolasuchusA crocodile-like reptile with long legs, adapted for both land and water.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
GallimimusA swift, bird-like dinosaur known for its speed and agility.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
IguanadonA herbivorous dinosaur with thumb spikes and a sail-like back.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Thatch
KaprosuchusA heavily armored crocodilian with powerful jaws and a stocky build.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
KentrosaurusA smaller relative of the Stegosaurus, known for its long spikes along its back.YesYesHide, Keratin, Raw Meat
LystrosaurusA small, pig-sized reptile with a distinctive beak and large tusks.YesNoHide, Raw Meat
MantisInsect-like creatures with blade-like forearms and a voracious appetite for prey.YesYesChitin, Organic Polymer, Raw Meat
MegalaniaMassive, venomous lizards resembling a mix between a monitor lizard and a Komodo dragon.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Chitin
MegalosaurusA nocturnal dinosaur with powerful jaws and long, sharp teeth.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
MegatheriumA giant ground sloth with long claws, adapted for digging and gathering resources.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Chitin, Cementing Paste
MorellatopsCamel-like creatures with humps, adapted for desert survival.YesYesHide, Raw Meat
MoschopsA small to medium-sized therapsid known for its docile nature and utility in gathering resources.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Chitin
OasisaurLarge, lumbering sauropods found in oasis areas.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
OnycLarge, flightless birds resembling prehistoric ostriches.YesNoHide, Raw Meat
ParaceratheriumEnormous mammals resembling a mix between a rhinoceros and a giraffe.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Organic Polymer
ParasaurMedium-sized herbivorous dinosaurs with a distinctive cranial crest.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
During heat waves.PhoenixMajestic, flaming avian creatures said to be born from fire itself.YesYesSulfur, Charcoal, Raw Meat
ProcoptodonLarge kangaroo-like marsupials capable of carrying passengers in their pouch.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
RaptorFast, agile predators with sharp claws and keen senses.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
RexEnormous carnivorous dinosaurs known for their ferocity and strength.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
Rock ElementalMassive, rock-like creatures resembling golems, resistant to physical damage.YesYesStone, Flint, Metal, Sulfur
TapajeraSmall, agile pterosaurs capable of short flights and gliding.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
Thorny DragonSpiny reptiles known for their defensive capabilities and ability to shoot streams of blood.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
TitanoboaEnormous, constricting snakes capable of swallowing large prey whole.YesNoHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
TitanosaurMassive, long-necked sauropods known as the largest creatures on the ARK.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin, Prime Hide
WyvernWinged reptilian creatures with various elemental breath attacks (Fire, Lightning, Poison).YesYesWyvern Milk, Raw Meat
YutyrannusLarge, feathered theropods resembling a Tyrannosaurus rex.YesYesHide, Raw Meat, Keratin
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?