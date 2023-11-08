All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended

Collecting Artifacts is a crucial part of progression in Ark: Survival Ascended and must be done to complete The Island and Ascend from your surroundings.

Naturally, finding the Artifacts is not a simple task and can be a challenge for even the most experienced survivors, with a range of threats and environmental challenges that can be found within.

The first step on collecting the Artifacts is knowing where they can be found—and we have all the details you need here.

Artifact locations on The Island

Caves are spread across the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 10 Artifacts to collect on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, with three specific Artifacts required to tackle the Broodmother and Megapithecus, while four specific Artifacts must be collected before tackling the Dragon.

Nestled in caves, these areas are not for the faint of heart and significant preparation should be completed before tackling them—particularly given the specific threats that can be found, including freezing temperatures in the Snow Cave and poison gas in the Swamp Cave.

You’ll require a wealth of different items for exploration, including tames, grapple guns, parachutes, armor, and more.