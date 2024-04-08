All Dear Jane notes locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Notes are scattered across every map in Ark: Survival Ascended, and while the majority provide an experience boost, Dear Jane notes provide extra rewards—and we’re here to tell you where to find them.

After the surprise drop of the first six episodes of Ark: The Animated Series, which you can watch on Paramount+, new additions came to Ark: Survival Ascended in the form of Dear Jane notes scattered across The Island.

Locating each of these notes provides some exclusive rewards you won’t want to miss out on, and we’ve got all the details you need to find them all.

All Ark: Survival Ascended Dear Jane note locations

Five so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven Dear Jane Notes to locate on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, with only the first five available so far. Note 6 and Note 7 will be added on April 9 and April 11 respectively to complete the collection.

To find the notes, download and install the Dear Jane mod created by Studio Wildcard, then ensure it is activated on your server. You will need admin access if playing on a multiplayer server. Official servers automatically have the mod enabled.

The full list of Dear Jane note locations can be found in the table below.

Note Lat Lon Details Note #1 90.4 12.7 Next to a broken tree on the beach. Note #2 82.7 34.6 On the beach right next to the water. Note #3 91.9 59.9 Near a large collection of rocks. Note #4 89.5 90.4 Open sandy area amid the grass. Note #5 52.3 92.4 Bank on the water’s edge. Note #6 TBC TBC Releases April 9 Note #7 TBC TBC Releases April 11

All Dear Jane note rewards in Ark: Survival Ascended

Get them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting the Dear Jane notes scattered across The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended provides various Animated Skins to use in the game. So far, each note has provided four additional Animated Skins.

The full list of rewards for collecting the Dear Jane notes in Ark: Survival Ascended are shown in the table below.

Note #1 Helena, Bob, Dodo, Scary the Parasaur Animated Skins Note #2 Meiyin, Rockwell, Raptor, Rex Animated Skins Note #3 Pteranodon, Sabertooth, John, Otter Animated Skins Note #4 Alasie, Argentavis, Bronto, Stegosaurus Animated Skins Note #5 Giganotosaurus, Primitive Gaius Marcellus Nerva, Gladiatrix, Yurtyrannus Animated Skins Note #6 TBC (April 9) Note #7 TBC (April 11)

