Category:
Ark

All Dear Jane notes locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Noteworthy.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:50 am
A Dear Jane note on a beach in Ark: Survival Ascended
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Notes are scattered across every map in Ark: Survival Ascended, and while the majority provide an experience boost, Dear Jane notes provide extra rewards—and we’re here to tell you where to find them.

Recommended Videos

After the surprise drop of the first six episodes of Ark: The Animated Serieswhich you can watch on Paramount+, new additions came to Ark: Survival Ascended in the form of Dear Jane notes scattered across The Island.

Locating each of these notes provides some exclusive rewards you won’t want to miss out on, and we’ve got all the details you need to find them all.

All Ark: Survival Ascended Dear Jane note locations

A map of The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended with Dear Jane notes located.
Five so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven Dear Jane Notes to locate on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, with only the first five available so far. Note 6 and Note 7 will be added on April 9 and April 11 respectively to complete the collection.

To find the notes, download and install the Dear Jane mod created by Studio Wildcard, then ensure it is activated on your server. You will need admin access if playing on a multiplayer server. Official servers automatically have the mod enabled.

The full list of Dear Jane note locations can be found in the table below.

NoteLatLonDetails
Note #190.412.7Next to a broken tree on the beach.
Note #282.734.6On the beach right next to the water.
Note #391.959.9Near a large collection of rocks.
Note #489.590.4Open sandy area amid the grass.
Note #552.392.4Bank on the water’s edge.
Note #6TBCTBCReleases April 9
Note #7TBCTBCReleases April 11

All Dear Jane note rewards in Ark: Survival Ascended

A player's cosmetic inventory in Ark: Survival Ascended showing unlockable rewards.
Get them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting the Dear Jane notes scattered across The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended provides various Animated Skins to use in the game. So far, each note has provided four additional Animated Skins.

The full list of rewards for collecting the Dear Jane notes in Ark: Survival Ascended are shown in the table below.

Note #1Helena, Bob, Dodo, Scary the Parasaur Animated Skins
Note #2Meiyin, Rockwell, Raptor, Rex Animated Skins
Note #3Pteranodon, Sabertooth, John, Otter Animated Skins
Note #4Alasie, Argentavis, Bronto, Stegosaurus Animated Skins
Note #5Giganotosaurus, Primitive Gaius Marcellus Nerva, Gladiatrix, Yurtyrannus Animated Skins
Note #6TBC (April 9)
Note #7TBC (April 11)
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find and tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended
Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth
A Water Vein in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered
A player riding a tamed Procoptodon in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended
Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth
A Water Vein in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered
A player riding a tamed Procoptodon in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
Category: Ark
Ark
What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 8, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.