Category:
Ark

How to watch the ARK Survival Evolved TV Show, ARK: The Animated Series

Welcome to a world full of danger and wonder.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 04:58 pm
Vin Diesel's character in Ark 2 facing off against a dinosaur.
Dinosaurs are family. Image via Studio Wildcard

Welcome to a shining new world with ARK: The Animated Series, a place with beautiful lands and dangerous monsters alike. If you’re trying to experience the new show, you’ll need to learn which platforms that the show will be available on.

Recommended Videos

ARK: The Animated Series features a star-studded cast with big names like Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, Michelle Yeoh, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, and even Vin Diesel, who is set to star in the long-awaited Ark 2 sequel. The story revolves around an Australian paleontologist named Helena Walker who finds herself transported to a new world after grieving the loss of her wife.

With dinosaurs to flee, wild technology to discover, and wars to wage, fans of the game will be thrown right into the action like they’ve loaded up into their own save files.

Where and when to watch ARK: The Animated Series

Fans can watch ARK: The Animated Series on Paramount+, with the first part of the opening season having released on Thursday, March 21 in North America. Other countries, on the other hand, will need to wait a bit until the show finally releases across the globe on Friday, April 19.

The show is a Paramount+ exclusive, which means you’ll need to buy a subscription to the service if you want to jump into the show now. You can subscribe to Paramount+ start at around $5.99 USD a month, with a yearly subscription available for $59.99 USD a year. Prices will vary based on the region that you are buying the subscription.

Meanwhile, these six episodes will help introduce and welcome viewers to the wondrous universe of ARK, while also setting up for the second part of the season. The second part is scheduled to release later this year, although Paramount has not specified when it will drop to the public.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ark: The Animated Series surprise drops first 6 episodes with stacked cast
A character in Ark: The Animated Series interacting with a Dodo.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: The Animated Series surprise drops first 6 episodes with stacked cast
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?
A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Category: Ark
Ark
Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
A Basilosaurus beneath the waves in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ark: The Animated Series surprise drops first 6 episodes with stacked cast
A character in Ark: The Animated Series interacting with a Dodo.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: The Animated Series surprise drops first 6 episodes with stacked cast
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?
A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Category: Ark
Ark
Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
A Basilosaurus beneath the waves in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 20, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.