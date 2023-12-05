Is Ark 2 canceled?

Rumors have begun to circulate regarding the status of Studio Wildcard’s Ark 2, but has the game been canceled?

Ark 2 is planned to be an extremely different experience to Ark: Survival Ascended, with third-person only gameplay and a soulslike approach to “empathize player-based-skill action”, and boasts a cast including Vin Diesel.

Updates on Ark 2’s development have been few and far between, however, and the recent release of Ark: Survival Ascended has led to a surge in rumors of the status of a sequel. You can find everything we know below.

Has Ark 2 been canceled?

Dinosaurs are family. Image via Studio Wildcard.

Studio Wildcard has not said that Ark 2 has been canceled and there is currently no evidence to suggest the project will not be going ahead.

Instead, speculation regarding Ark 2 being scrapped has stemmed from the lack of updates provided for players—though this is understandable given the work that has gone into Ark: Survival Ascended and the delays that weren’t encountered launching the game on all platforms.

The absence of any Ark 2 news during 2023’s Extra Life Stream raised eyebrows, however, particularly given the roadmap for Ark: Survival Ascended runs to the back end of 2025. Considering Ark 2 was previously touted for a 2024 release, it certainly seems unlikely both projects would run simultaneously.

Until Studio Wildcard releases an update on the situation of Ark 2, the rumors regarding a cancellation will continue, but it’s worth remembering that there’s still no official evidence to suggest we won’t be getting a sequel.