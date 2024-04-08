Ark: Survival Ascended: Best Crystal locations in Scorched Earth

Crystal is a crucial resource in Ark: Survival Ascended and we’re here to tell you where you can find it in abundance on Scorched Earth.

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Crystal should be one of the first resources on your shopping list when getting started as it is required for a Spyglass, which allows you to scout out creatures and threats from a distance, as well as being required in several other crafting recipes.

This crucial resource doesn’t come easy early on, particularly in the barren landscapes of Scorched Earth, but we can tell you exactly where to head.

Best Crystal farming spots on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Shine bright. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scorched Earth has plenty of spots that are great for farming Crystal and you are spoilt for choice on where to target if you have access to a flying creature with a high weight capacity, like an Argentavis.

Some of the best spots for gathering Crystal on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended are:

The two southernmost peaks of the three summits on the east of the map.

High terrain in the islands in the middle of the river.

The mountains on the corners of the main landmasses.

Inside the World Scar cavern where you find Wyverns.

If you are just getting started in Scorched Earth, the best locations to gather Crystals are the islands in the middle of the river. There are few (if any) predators at the top of these peaks, but you require a flying mount or Grappling Hooks to reach the top.

Without access to flying mounts or Grappling Hooks, head to the mountains southwest of the map for Crystal. You can find plenty of Crystal in this area, but make sure you are ready for a fight, as there are also several aggressive creatures.

Once you’re more established in Scorched Earth, gathering Crystal is easy when you head to the two southernmost peaks of the three summits on the eastern side of the map. Though the top cannot be accessed without a flying mount, you can find all the Crystal you will ever need once you reach there.

