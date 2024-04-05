All Rare Flower locations in Scorched Earth – Ark: Survival Ascended

If you’re on the hunt for Rare Flowers in Scorched Earth on Ark: Survival Ascended, look no further.

In the harsh desert of ASA‘s Scorched Earth, Rare Flowers are a precious commodity. Understandably, they don’t grow in every corner of the map, and harvesting them efficiently to thrive in the unforgiving landscape isn’t easy either. Still, these blooms hold the key to success in Ark, as they can help boost the combat, taming, and resource farming processes. In this guide, I’ll help you find and use Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Rare Flower locations in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Not the most lush map. Image by Dot Esports

Rare Flowers are those vibrant purple flowers you’ve spotted dotted across the landscape in Ark: Survival Ascended. These purple blooms yield Rare Flowers when harvested correctly.

While you might stumble upon pink flowers, they offer a lower chance of yielding Rare Flowers. I wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to find them, but if they’re nearby, give them a chance.

Purple flowers are abundant around the green and red obelisks, but you can also find them scattered across the map.

How to get Rare Flowers in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

To get Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Ascended, use the help of tamed creatures with a harvesting bonus. Forget hand-picking, as it won’t yield Rare Flowers.

The Morellatops is the best dinosaur for harvesting Rare Flowers, especially if you use its stomp attack. Other creatures like the Ankylosaurus offer modest yields, but pale compared to the Morellatops’ efficiency.

Best uses for Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Ascended

Anything from cooking to crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Rare Flowers serve various purposes: crafting, cooking, and taming. From Rockwell Recipes to taming Lystrosaurus, Rare Flowers are indispensable.

If you haven’t yet, use your first stash of Rare Flowers to tame your first Lystrosaurus. Make sure you have an ample supply if you plan on adding this friendly dinosaur to your tribe.

Once the Lystro is already part of your dino team, here are a few crafting recipes that you should keep in mind:

Re-Fertilizer: Regrows plants, trees, and rocks you have already harvested. If you’ve placed your base strategically, you can make the most of the resources near it with this consumable.

Regrows plants, trees, and rocks you have already harvested. If you’ve placed your base strategically, you can make the most of the resources near it with this consumable. Exceptional Kibble: Used to tame strong dinos like the Brontosaurus, Rex, Quetzal, and Mosasaurus.

Used to tame strong dinos like the Brontosaurus, Rex, Quetzal, and Mosasaurus. Battle Tartare: A dish that grants combat buffs like +60% melee damage, +50% movement speed, 15% damage resistance, and stamina regeneration

