How to get Stars in Among Us

Cracking down on imposters isn’t the only rewarding part of Among Us. As players continue playing the game, they’ll be rewarded with Beans and Pods which can be used to purchase in-game cosmetics.

There’s one more in-game currency, however, which is Stars. Compared to Beans and Pods, Stars are harder to acquire and more sought after.

How do you get Stars in Among Us?

Players can’t get Stars for free in Among Us. Stars are a premium currency, and they can only be purchased with real money.

Stars bundles aren’t expensive, and if you’re only shopping discounts, you can build a sizable cosmetics collection in Among Us.

Star bundle prices in Among Us

Stars Price 20 Stars $1.99 30 Stars $2.99 50 Stars $4.99 110 Stars $9.99 300 Stars $24.99

If you’re looking to acquire Stars in Among Us, you’ll be wondering how much Among Us Stars cost. The table above covers all the Stars offerings in Among Us, and they can be purchased through the in-game shop in Among Us. Open the Stop from the main menu and look for the Star Tab, and you’ll find all the bundles there.

Are Stars free in Among Us?

No, Stars aren’t free in Among Us, and they’re sold in bundles on the game’s shop. To buy Stars in Among Us, players will need a payment method ready to go. Before purchasing Stars, it’ll also be a decent idea to check out the shop to see how many of them you might need.

Can you turn Beans into Stars in Among Us?

Beans and Stars are two separate in-game currencies in Among Us. Players can’t turn Beans into Stars since the latter can only be purchased with real money.