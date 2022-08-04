EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 2022: Schedule, bracket, scores

One last chance. All or nothing.

All eyes are on EMEA heading into the high-stakes Last Chance Qualifier season, with only one team from the stacked powerhouse of a region able to continue their VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 season with a trip to Istanbul and Champions.

Champions is where the EMEA region did some of its best work last year. All four EMEA teams at Champions 2021 reached the playoffs, three finished in the top four, and the grand finals was an all-EMEA showcase that saw Acend claim victory over Gambit. Coincidentally, all three EMEA teams that finished top four at Champions last year (Acend, M3C, and Team Liquid) are competing in this year’s LCQ, meaning that only one or none of them will attend Champions this year.

The eight teams attending the EMEA LCQ this year will face off in a double-elimination bracket with one single prize on the line: the final EMEA spot at Champions 2022. It’s all or nothing.

Participating teams at the EMEA LCQ

Here are the eight teams that will compete at the EMEA LCQ, along with the complete player rosters and coaching staff for each one.

The teams in order of seeding, based on VCT circuit points acquired this year, are:

G2 Esports

Guild Esports

Team Liquid

M3 Champions (former Gambit players)

Acend

BBL Esports

Natus Vincere

OG LDN UTD

EMEA LCQ bracket

Here’s the full bracket for the EMEA LCQ.

All matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final, which will be a best-of-five.

Schedule and scores

The bracket will be played out from Sunday, Aug. 7 until Sunday, Aug. 14, with a day off on Friday, Aug. 12.

Aug. 7

9am CT: G2 vs. OGLU

12pm CT: M3C vs. Acend

Aug. 8

9am CT: Liquid vs. BBL

12pm CT: Guild vs. Na’Vi

Aug. 9

9am CT: Lower bracket round one

12pm CT: Lower bracket round one

Aug. 10

9am CT: Upper bracket semifinal

12pm CT: Upper bracket semifinal

Aug. 11

9am CT: Lower bracket round two

12pm CT: Lower bracket round two

Aug. 13

7am CT: Upper bracket final

10am CT: Lower bracket round three

1pm CT: Lower bracket final

Aug. 14