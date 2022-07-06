All teams qualified for VCT Champions 2022

The final stage of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour is upon us. For just the second time ever, 16 teams will meet to determine a world champions at VCT Champions 2022, this time live in Istanbul, Turkey.

Last year, it was a superstar Jett player from Turkey that led his team to a world championship, when cNed propelled Acend to becoming the first ever world champions of VALORANT. This year, 16 teams will meet to determine a new champion, months before the entire scene shifts to a Riot partnership model in 2023.

Here’s how all 16 teams qualify:

Top two teams in VCT circuit points from North America

Top two teams from EMEA

Top two teams from APAC

Top team from Brazil

Top team from Latin America

Top team from Korea

Top team from Japan

Two teams from the South American Last Chance Qualifier

One team from the NA LCQ

One team from the EMEA LCQ

One team from the East Asia LCQ

One team from the APAC LCQ

The impressive performances of a handful of teams have already been noticed; six different teams officially qualified for Champions before VCT Masters Copenhagen even began.

Here are all 16 of the VCT Champions 2022 teams.

OpTic Gaming

A successful performance during Stage 2 Challengers has locked in @OpTic for #VALORANTChampions! pic.twitter.com/2yB9k1333Y — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) July 1, 2022

The reigning Masters Reykjavík champions from North America all but assured their trip to Champions after their triumph in Iceland. There was a small chance of OpTic getting sent down to the LCQ if two other NA teams reached Masters Copenhagen and finished top two, but OpTic secured their Champions spot decisively with another qualification to Masters. With that result, the OpTic secured a trip to their fifth consecutive international event as a roster.

XSET

An upset win in the NA Stage 2 Final has landed @XSET a place at #VALORANTChampions! pic.twitter.com/KqN6ngjXiN — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) July 1, 2022

Once the gatekeeper of the top tier of NA VALORANT, XSET finally silenced the doubters and broke free of their chains with a stellar Stage Two performance in North America. Thanks to The Guard’s Masters Reykjavík stumble, XSET winning Stage Two meant that their spot in VCT Champions was secured before even making their international debut at Masters Copenhagen. Their two teenage sensations in Cryocells and zekken look to propel the team from “forever 4th place” to world champions.

LOUD

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the team that’s dominated Brazil secure Brazil’s lone dedicated Champions spot nice and early. LOUD have absolutely ravaged their domestic competition, having only lost one map against Brazilian teams across both stages. They’ve only lost six maps all year, and four of those came versus OpTic at Masters Reykjavík. They are one of the most skilled all-around teams in the world, with all five players capable of putting on strong performances.

DRX

With a 1st place finish in #VCTKR Stage 2, @DRX_VS has earned their spot in Istanbul for #VALORANTChampions! pic.twitter.com/UDW1TSeGLN — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) July 1, 2022

Similar to how LOUD has dominated Brazil, the DRK players remain the kings of Korea, having finished first in both Stage One and Stage Two this year. Like LOUD, DRX has dominated domestic competition; of the eight total maps they’ve lost this year, five of those came against international competition. They also posted a flawless map record in Stage Two. DRX is another strong all-around team, but are led by a fearsome trio in BuZz, Rb, and MaKo.

Paper Rex

Another trip to the international stage means that we get to see more from the Kings of Chaos.



Last weekend @pprxteam locked in their spot at #VALORANTChampions! pic.twitter.com/shEf5YwWFW — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) June 30, 2022

A stellar Stage One showing for Paper Rex ensured them a playoff spot at Masters Reykavk, and while they stumbled in the first round versus DRX, they rallied with two straight 2-0’s against The Guard and G2 to earn some extra circuit points. But another dominant showing for the team out of Singapore in Stage Two, capped off by a 3-0 over XERXIA in the final, cemented their spot at Champions as one of two APAC representatives.

XERXIA

.@XERXIAESPORTS return to the international stage for #VALORANTChampions after a solid Stage 2 run in APAC! pic.twitter.com/7oX88WsNyn — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) July 1, 2022

There’s no shame in being second best, especially if it gets you into Champions. During both stages in 2022, XERXIA just couldn’t get over the hump that was Paper Rex, losing the Stage One final 3-2 then the Stage Two final 3-0. But with two teams representing APAC at Champions, it was good enough to book a trip to Istanbul. On top of that, they were the only team other than LOUD to take a series off OpTic in Reykjavík.

The remaining teams will be added upon qualification.