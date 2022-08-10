M3C notches surprisingly close win over OG LDN UTD at EMEA LCQ

M3C continues to build momentum after adding Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev and announcing their free agency status, securing their second straight series win against in the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier against a very competitive OG LDN UTD squad.

In what many expected to be a one-sided series (88 percent of community members on THESPIKE.gg predicted an M3C win), OGLU looked very capable of hanging with the 2021 Champions grand finalists. On Bind, they went into the second half with a 7-5 lead, with feqew notching 14 kills on defense and going five-for-five on opening duels.

M3C showed why they’re one of the best defensive teams in the world in the second half, however, surrendering just one attack round and ripping OGLU’s Bind pick away from them by a 13-8 scoreline.

OGLU didn’t roll over on M3C’s pick of Icebox, though. Just like on Bind, they produced a competitive first half on defense, splitting the score 6-6 before heading into half-time. But again, just like on Bind, M3C absolutely dominated after switching to defense, taking the first four rounds of the second half just like they did on map one, thanks to some incredible playmaking from Sheydos. Feqew gave OGLU a lifeline with a 4K clutch, giving his team to opportunity to close the distance and tie the map 11-11. The two teams split the next two rounds to send Icebox to overtime.

A classic well-timed mid lurk from nAts should have given M3C an early advantage, but they fumbled the plant on A to give OGLU a 13-12 lead. M3C’s tried and true defense allowed them to tie the score back at 13-13, though. A Boo retake gave OGLU another advantage in overtime, and they finally broke through the M3C defense to take the next round and steal away Icebox 15-13.

On Ascent, M3C finally found a consistent method on attack, but a lengthy tech pause halted their momentum after they jumped out to a 5-1 lead. They were able to pick up right where they left off after the delay, though, punishing the OGLU defense on either site with nAts producing more back-breaking lurk plays. OGLU stringed together four rounds at the start of their attack side, but M3C responded with three straight of their own on defense, finally closing out the series 2-1 with a 13-# win on Icebox.

With the victory, M3C moves into the upper bracket final and awaits the winner of today’s match between Team Liquid and Na’Vi. The players have been through an unbelievable 2022 campaign, but if they were to reach Champions 2022, they would still be considered a contender.