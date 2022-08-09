A new VCT champion will be crowned in 2022 after G2 send Acend home from EMEA LCQ

The first elimination match of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier concluded today between Acend and G2 Esports. Both teams were sent to the lower bracket after losses to M3 Champions (formerly Gambit) and OG LGN UTD, respectively.

As the remaining EMEA VALORANT teams fight for one last spot to represent their region at Champions, the competition continues to heat up in what many consider to be the strongest region in the world. And today, G2 persevered through a tough match to eliminate the defending VCT champions with a final match score of 2-1.

Coming into today, Acend faced a tough opponent in M3C, one of the teams that had previously represented the European region alongside them last year at Champions. M3C took control of that match despite giving up the first map.

Acend also came into the LCQ with a huge roster change, bringing in former Team Liquid controller L1NK, who was expected to only make the lineup stronger.

G2 lost their first match of the tournament 2-0 against OG LGN UTD, a team that is relatively unknown on the international stage despite proving they can compete with the top group of teams in EMEA. G2 got destroyed in this first match of the LCQ, only getting 11 total rounds across two maps. They looked to produce a better showing today to stay alive in this bracket.

G2 stuck with their usual Icebox ban, letting Haven, the map they had brutally lost 13-5 just two days earlier, float. As one of Acend’s strongest maps, they chose Haven and forced G2 to face the map again in this match. But G2, likely seeing Acend’s weakness against M3C on Fracture, opted to go there for the first map.

Fracture started off as cNed’s playground. Yet as the map went on, his teammates started to step up and their KDAs became more even across the board. Starxo and new addition L1NK stepped up big, and vakk on Breach supplied his team with perfect flashes and stuns.

Despite G2 planting the spike for several rounds in the second half of the map, Acend quickly executed their retakes with ease. CNed never missed a shot and Acend remained calm in the chaos, taking Fracture 13-8.

On Haven, both teams elected to play a composition that featured Killjoy. In North America, the agent has barely been played, even on maps where she was incredibly strong in past metas.

Though Acend began the map as the stronger team, G2 fought back on their attack side on the back of AvovA and Meddo. Haven was as close as can be and G2 conquered the map that destroyed them earlier, winning 13-11.

G2, carrying the momentum from barely keeping themselves in the tournament on Haven, strolled into Bind with determination. After Acend won the pistol round, they were never able to find their footing again. The defending champions got steamrolled by nukkye and his team, with a final score of 13-5. Nukkye also received the player of the match award today for his performance.

G2 not only kept themselves alive in the LCQ with this win but also made a statement by knocking out the defending champions from 2021. With this match, a new world champion is guaranteed for 2022 and Acend will not get the chance to defend their title.

G2 will move on in the LCQ lower bracket and await the opponent of their next match on Aug. 11.