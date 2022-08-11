What is the difference between a Perfect Decipher and a Forced Decipher in Tower of Fantasy?

In the newest gacha MMORPG Tower of Fantasy, players will constantly find chests littered across the world. Some of these chests will be locked, leaving the player with two choices on how to get through those pesky safeguards. When happening on a locked chest, the game asks players whether they would like to use a Perfect Decipher or a Forced Decipher.

Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between a Perfect Decipher and a Forced Decipher in Tower of Fantasy.

What’s the difference between a Perfect and Forced Decipher?

The boxes where you’ll have to use a Decipher are called T1 Password and T2 Password chests. When the player interacts with one, it will ask them which Decipher they would like to use. When given the option and you have the resources, always pick the Perfect Decipher since it’ll open the chest regardless of any warnings.

To open the chest with a Perfect Decipher, you’ll need either a T1 or T2 Chip that matches the corresponding chips. While it does take a resource to do a Perfect Decipher, it will also reward you with guaranteed extra rewards. If you don’t have the right chip, you’ll have to use the Forced Decipher.

The Forced Decipher basically means that you open the chest without the guarantee of any rewards. You won’t use a Type Chip, but you will only receive a percentage of the rewards you would have gotten otherwise. While a warning about the chest exploding may appear, there have been no instances where this has happened, but it’s something to look out for.