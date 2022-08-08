Tower of Fantasy devs acknowledge game’s shortcomings ahead of launch

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming game by Hotta Studios and Perfect World Games. It is one of the most highly anticipated games in recent times with over three million pre-registers over Android, iOS, and PC. The game drew a lot of attention initially for being similar to Genshin Impact in its presentation and Cyberpunk 2077 in its environment.

Expectations have been just as high as the standards set for the game by the developers. The massive open-world scale is comparable to Genshin Impact and the variety of activities throughout the game promises to keep things engaging. So what could possibly deter this game’s inevitable success, you ask?

Image via Hotta Studios

Apparently, in a recent post, the developers of the game have addressed that despite the game being so close to launch, there are some issues that may need to be tackled before the game releases. This has fans wondering if the game’s launch will be plagued with misfortune like the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle back in 2020. The entire post addressing these issues can be found here.

In the blog post, Hotta Studios mentioned it has come across shortcomings in the development of the game and is well aware of the fact that it will need to tackle these issues before the game launches later this week. It also further stated its team is working hard to tackle these issues so that players can expect a smooth launch and fun playing experience right off the bat.

Image via Hotta Studios

Whether this will lead to Hotta Studios’ fixes being implemented before launch or not, only time will tell. We will keep you posted with any news regarding the same as it becomes available.