How to use one Mighty Mushroom in Tower of Fantasy

If you are looking to increase your character’s abilities in Tower of Fantasy to make exploration easier, we suggest a Mighty Mushroom. They’re useful items that increase your character’s stats and are also essential in moving forward with the Wanderer’s Log mission book.

In chapter two, the game will task you with finding and using at least one of these items without giving you any information on what they are, where you can find one, and what it actually does. As such, it can be a pain to navigate the menus and find where they are and how to unlock them.

Have no fear, though. We’ve done all the legwork for you to explain everything you need to know about Mighty Mushrooms.

Where to find Mighty Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Screengrab via Perfect World

Contrary to popular belief, Mighty Mushroom is not an item you can cook as we originally thought. Instead, it’s an item you can get through certain methods that increase your character’s endurance.

Mighty Mushrooms are items that are awarded for completing certain achievements or through exploration rewards. Of these, exploration rewards are probably the easiest way to unlock them.

Screengrab via Perfect World

The starting area alone gives you a Mighty Mushroom after completing around half of everything on offer in Atra. Once you have it, it’s then a case of going into your backpack and using it, which will increase your character’s endurance, allowing them to climb mountains and use certain Relics more often over long periods of time.