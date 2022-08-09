How to upgrade any Matrix to level 5 in Tower of Fantasy

Matrix are the only way in Tower of Fantasy for you to make a weapon different from every other like it. These chips, which can be unlocked by gradually playing the game, can give your weapon unique skills and powerups that another player might not have.

The items also are a part of the second chapter in the Wanderer’s Log, forcing players to find a way to upgrade any of them to level five. Here’s what you need to know about where you can find Matrix chips and how you can upgrade them considering the game doesn’t exactly tell you how to do that.

How to upgrade a Matrix in Tower of Fantasy

A Matrix is one of the many chips that you are rewarded throughout your adventure. These chips can be equipped to weapons to unlock specific powerups or upgrades that can help to fit your style.

Screengrab via Perfect World

To find them, you’ll first need to open the main menu and go into the “Weapons” tab. You can find this in the top right of your screen.

Screengrab via Perfect World

From there, head down to Matrices, which will give you a list of all the Matrix you own. You should have a few already by the time you unlock this mission, so just choose one that you feel you will use in the future. Then, hit the “Develop” button in the bottom left.

Screengrab via Perfect World

From there, choose some of the materials on offer to level up the Matrix until you see it reach level five. Then, click enhance to use the materials and money to finish the rewards and give your weapons more stats in your next battle.