How to turn off Motion Blur in Tower of Fantasy

Most gamers will admire the overall visual quality in games unless they’re competitive. Considering each second can change the outcome of an encounter, the most competitive players will do everything they can to get the best performance from the games they play.

Tower of Fantasy features stunning graphics, but you may have to make some sacrifices to increase your frame rates in the game. There are a decent number of settings that you can turn off for a smoother frame rate, and Motion Blur is generally the first to go.

Despite giving games a more realistic feel, Motion Blur uses more resources than it’s welcome to do. In most titles, Motion Blur can be turned off inside the game’s graphical settings, but Tower of Fantasy isn’t one of them.

How can you turn off Motion Blur in Tower of Fantasy?

Motion Blur can be disabled in Tower of Fantasy through the game’s files. Before accessing the game’s files, though, you’ll need to change an in-game setting first.