How to fix error message 2618 in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy garnering a massive audience in such a short span of time, including over three million pre-registers, it is only natural that the game has such a massive player count. While that counts as a great success for Hotta Studios, it might have also led to some technical issues that have been plaguing players since launch.

A lot of players around the world have been reporting an error message that seems to pop up at seemingly random times when they have been trying to log in to the game. This error message, known as error 2618, tends to pop up at times when players log in, preventing them from doing so and thus, limiting their ability to play the game.

So how do you fix this error?

How to fix error 2618 in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

If this message does pop up for you, it means the server you are trying to join is currently full. When this error is primed to pop up, the screen will first go dim. Then the error shows up and prevents you from logging in to your chosen server. There is no one specific method to fix this problem since it stems from a server being full.

The best course of action to take would be to either wait for a while before attempting a login again or simply choose another server to login to that is not currently full. Reloading the game should fix the error in most cases, but if not, playing on a different server would be the way to go. These issues tend to occur with new games, especially if they are popular and gain a large player count immediately.

Thankfully, the game will display a recommended list of servers to join if you are unable to login into your preferred server. There are some indicators that reveal whether the server is free to join or not.

Green icon: This icon indicates the server has a low amount of players logged in and has a lot of free slots for players to join.

This icon indicates the server has a low amount of players logged in and has a lot of free slots for players to join. Orange icon: This icon indicates the server has a moderate amount of players already logged in and it might be difficult to get into.

This icon indicates the server has a moderate amount of players already logged in and it might be difficult to get into. Red icon: This icon indicates the server has a heavy amount of players logged in and it will be extremely tough to log into.

Our recommended method would be to find a server with a green icon, login, and play while your preferred server starts to free up. This will prevent any error 2618 messages from popping up and interrupting your gameplay.