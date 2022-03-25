TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights Patch 12.6: Full notes and updates

A massive number of small tweaks and some big changes may shake up the meta.

Heading into the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship, Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.6 is hitting Hextech Augments, attack damage stats, traits, and a handful of Set 6.5 champions.

Following a month-long Patch 12.5 that included a B-patch and bug-fix C-patch, Patch 12.6 will bring about a number of nerfs and buffs leading up to the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship. Patch 12.6 includes some significant changes and a bunch of minor tweaks aimed at creating a healthy meta prior to Worlds.

Several Hextech Augments were hit with big changes, including a reduction in time to choose an Augment. The Hextech Augment was given a buff that allows it to scale up via the number of Augments in the Hexcore, attack damage was reduced across over two dozen TFT Set 6.5 champions, and several five-cost champions were hit with balance changes.

The only item change was applied to Edge of Night, adjusting the Set 6.5 item to units that are under stealth can now attack and cast abilities. Balance changes were applied to the Double Up mode that can be found here, and mobile players can now see Hextech Augments that were played on the end of the game screen.

Here are the notes for TFT Patch 12.6.

System interface changes

Players now have three new TFT interface changes they can use.

Tab key : Toggle combat recap.

: Toggle combat recap. A key : Toggle left opponent panel.

: Toggle left opponent panel. S key: Cycle between damage dealt, damage applied to you, and healing.

TFT Patch 12.6 Hextech Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Balance changes were applied to over a dozen Hextech Augments within TFT Patch 12.6, while the time to pick an Augment was reduced by two seconds for all three options offered each game. And players will no longer get offered three economy Hextech Augments in the same round.

Getting three economy Augments in the same round has been changed and will no longer occur.

Time reduction for the first Augment reduced from 45 to 43 seconds.

Time reduction for second and third Augments reduced from 60 to 58 seconds.

Time reduction to choose Augments in Hyper Roll reduced from 35 to 33 seconds.

Radiant Relics, Golden Egg, Future Sight Mistral (Radiant Zephyr are getting an attack speed reduction from 20 to 10 percent.

In addition to the general Hextech Augment changes, major balance adjustments are slated to occur with the launch of Patch 12.6. Both Electrocharge and Luden’s Echo were reworked, allowing damage to scale based on the current Stage, starting a Stage two and maxing out at Stage five.

Electrocharge : Damage now scales up based on the current Stage. This starts at Stage two and maxes out at Stage five. Hyper Roll max is Stage eight. Electrocharge 1: Damage changed from 60 to 50/65/80/95 Electrocharge 2: Damage changed from 90 to 75/95/115/135 Electrocharge 3: Damage changed from 120 to 90/120/150/180

: Damage now scales up based on the current Stage. This starts at Stage two and maxes out at Stage five. Hyper Roll max is Stage eight. Luden’s Echo : Damage now scales up based on the current Stage. This starts at Stage two and maxes out at Stage five. Hyper Roll max is Stage eight. Luden’s Echo 1: Damage changed from 100 to 70/90/110/130 Luden’s Echo 2: Damage changed from 150 to 100/125/150/175 Luden’s Echo 3: Damage changed from 200 to 140/180/220/260

: Damage now scales up based on the current Stage. This starts at Stage two and maxes out at Stage five. Hyper Roll max is Stage eight. Innovator Heart : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier Innovator Soul : Removed

: Removed Share the Spotlight : Bonus percentage reduced from 125 to 100 percent

: Bonus percentage reduced from 125 to 100 percent So Small : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier So Small : Dodge chance increased from 25 to 30 percent

: Dodge chance increased from 25 to 30 percent So Small : Decreases the size of Yordles the battlefield (visual adjustment only)

: Decreases the size of Yordles the battlefield (visual adjustment only) Component Grab Bag : The Augment will no longer grant three of the same components

: The Augment will no longer grant three of the same components Cybernetic Shell : Armor nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50

: Armor nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50 Golden Ticket : The chance for a free re-roll increased from 40 to 45 percent

: The chance for a free re-roll increased from 40 to 45 percent High-End Shopping : Bonus gold increased from five to eight gold

: Bonus gold increased from five to eight gold Lifelong Learning : Bonus ability power upon surviving increased from two to three

: Bonus ability power upon surviving increased from two to three Rich Get Richer : Starting gold increased from 12 to 14

: Starting gold increased from 12 to 14 Sharpshooter : Bonus reduced damage increased from 60 to 66 percent

: Bonus reduced damage increased from 60 to 66 percent Smoke Bomb : The health threshold for activation increased from 60 to 70 percent

: The health threshold for activation increased from 60 to 70 percent Tiny Titans : The Augment is no longer offered at Stage 4-6

: The Augment is no longer offered at Stage 4-6 Titanic Force : Bonus attack damage from maximum health percentage reduced from three to 2.5 percent

: Bonus attack damage from maximum health percentage reduced from three to 2.5 percent Woodland Trinket: Clone health was buffed from 300 to 360

TFT Patch 12.6 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Multiple breakpoints from the Enforcer trait are getting removed, with the trait getting activated at only three. The Hextech trait will now scale shield and magic damage based on Augments within your Hexcore, and the Innovator trait was hit with minor nerfs.

Enforcer : Breakpoints 2/4 changed to only activated at three

: Breakpoints 2/4 changed to only activated at three Enforcer : Stun duration increased from three to four seconds

: Stun duration increased from three to four seconds Hextech : New ability has shield and magic damage scale based on the number of Hextech Augments in your Hexcore

: New ability has shield and magic damage scale based on the number of Hextech Augments in your Hexcore Hextech : Bonus shield and magic damage per Augment is 20 percent

: Bonus shield and magic damage per Augment is 20 percent Hextech : Shield changed from 120/170/340/600 to 100/150/300/400

: Shield changed from 120/170/340/600 to 100/150/300/400 Hextech : Magic damage changed from 15/30/60/120 to 15/25/50/80

: Magic damage changed from 15/30/60/120 to 15/25/50/80 Innovator (3) : Mechanical Scarab, reflective barrier, and damage reduction percentage reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Mechanical Scarab, reflective barrier, and damage reduction percentage reduced from 25 to 20 percent Innovator (5): Mechanical bear, power surge, ally buff attack damage, and ally buff ability power nerfed from 20 to 15

TFT Patch 12.6 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

A total of 31 TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights champions had their attack damage reduced within Patch 12.6.

Caitlyn: 50 to 45

Illaoi: 70 to 60

Nocturne: 50 to 45

Twitch: 50 to 45

Camille: 50 to 45

Corki: 65 to 55

Quinn: 60 to 55

Rek’Sai: 60 to 55

Swain: 45 to 40

Talon: 50 to 45

Talon: 50 to 45

Zyra: 50 to 40

Ekko: 65 to 55

Gangplank: 75 to 65

Gnar: 70 to 60

Lucian: 60 to 55

Miss Fortune: 60 to 55

Senna: 70 to 60

Vex: 50 to 45

Zac: 70 to 60

Alistar: 100 to 90

Draven: 75 to 70

Irelia: 80 to 70

Jhin: 90 to 85

Kha’Zix: 90 to 85

Sivir: 70 to 65

Jayce: 90 to 85

Jinx: 88 to 80

Tahm Kench: 80 to 70

Zeri: 85 to 75

In addition to the mass attack damage nerfs, Malzahar and Irelia were hit with mana adjustments. Caitlyn got an attack speed buff and several five-cost TFT Set 6.5 received balance changes.

One-cost

Caitlyn: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8

Ezreal: Mystic Shot attack speed boost per cast nerfed from 20 to 18 percent

Two-cost

Swain: Death’s Hand damage buffed from 225/300/450 to 250/350/500

Swain: Death’s Hand healing buffed from 225/250/350 to 250/300/360

Corki: Bombardment damage nerfed from 200/260/333 to 190/245/315

Rek’Sai: Maximum mana buff from 60/90 to 60/80

Sejuani: Health increased from 750 to 850

Three-cost

Malzahar: Maximum mana nerfed from 30/60 to 50/80

Malzahar: Attack speed increased from 0.654 to 0.7

Malzahar: Malefic Visions damage buffed from 600/825/950 to 650/900/1025

Zac: Spell damage reduction increased from 50 to 60 percent

Four-cost

Irelia: Maximum mana nerf from 0/30 to 0/40

Irelia: Bladesurge base damage nerfed from 75/100/600 to 60/90/550

Draven: Spinning Aces damage nerfed from 120/150/400 to 100/125/400

Five-cost

Galio: Colossal Entrance base damage nerfed from 150/225/9001 to 125/175/9001

Galio: Colossal Entrance percent maximum health damage increased from six to eight percent

Galio: Colossal Entrance stun damage adjusted from 1/1.5/10 to 1.5/1.5/10

Jayce (Ranged): Shock Blast attack damage scaling via modified three attacks adjusted from 170/180/500 to 170/175/500

Jayce (Ranged): Bonus attack damage adjusted from 45/70/1000 to 450/60/500

Silco: Unstable Concoction buff duration buffed from 6/6/6 to 6/7/10

Silco: Unstable Concoction explosion radius doubled at three-stars

Zeri: A bug fix no longer caps Zeri’s attack speed at 1.0

Zeri: Lightning Crash passive bonus on-hit magic damage per bullet nerfed from 11/22/44 to 10/20/40

Patch 12.6 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games